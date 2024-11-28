For the first time in years, Govinda and Krushna will be seen sharing screen space on the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, officially putting their feud to rest.

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show

The vibe on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show has been all about fam jams lately! In the previous episode, we were treated to the effortless charm of the Sinha family, with newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal gracing the stage. This time, the fun doubles up with the tight-knit trio of friends who are more like family to each other - Chunkey Pandey, Govinda and Shakti Kapoor.

Govinda' first appearance after gunshot incident

To add to the excitement, one of the special guests happens to be none other than Krushna Abhishek’s inspiration, his mama Govinda, Bollywood’s Hero No.1 ! It’s bound to be an episode filled with laughter and love with a tadka of unforgettable moments. For the first time in years, Govinda and Krushna will be seen sharing the same screen space on the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, officially putting their feud to rest. The mama-bhanja duo will be seen dancing, laughing, and hugging each other during the episode. This also marks Govinda's first on-screen appearance after the gunshot incident.

Govinda talks about Krushna’s mother

It's a special episode that touches hearts. As Govinda goes down the memory lane, he shares about his relationship with Krushna’s mother, "I would like to say to all, mere ghar mein, after my mom, humlog woh lucky logo mein se hai jin logo ke ghar mein humari jo badi behen thi, she was like my mom."

Krushna adds, "Mai inhi ki mannat ki wajah se paida hua hu, inhone Mannat mangi thi Vaishno Devi ki tab jaake mein apni mother ko conceive hua aur mein paida hua (I was born becasue of his prayers, he prayed at Vainsho Devi and then my mother conceived me)."

This reunion, full of emotion and understanding, reminds us that even the most complicated relationships can find healing through love, time, and, of course, a little comedy.

To catch all 3 in action, tune in to The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, this Saturday at 8 PM, only on Netflix!