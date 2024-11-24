For the first time in years, Govinda and Krushna will share the same screen space on the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, officially putting the feud to rest

Krushna Abhishek & Govinda. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Watch: Govinda and Krushna Abhishek end 7-year-long feud on The Great Indian Kapil Show, actors calls his nephew 'gadha' x 00:00

It was once, a few years back, when Krushna Abhishek refused to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, where his uncle Govinda and aunt Sunita Ahuja were supposedly coming as guests. Now, years after that one decision that led to a prolonged feud, for the first time in years, Govinda and Krushna will share the same screen space on the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, officially putting the feud to rest. The mama-bhanja duo will be seen dancing, laughing, and hugging each other during the episode.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyansh Tripathi (@priyanshxedits)

Govinda-Krushna patch-up

A promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show has been doing the rounds, featuring Govinda, Chunky Panday, and Shakti Kapoor entering as the guests. Govinda looks dashing, and this marks his first on-screen appearance after the gunshot incident. The episode promo also features Krushna and Govinda dancing together. Krushna Abhishek's sister and actress Arti Singh was also present as a guest in the episode. The mama-bhatija hugged each other, leaving Arti in tears as she witnessed this emotional moment. The clip has Krushna saying, "Bohot saal baad mile hain, ab jaane nahi dunga." In one scene, Govinda humorously calls Krushna a "Gadha."

About Govinda and Krushna's feud

Krushna made a joke on his show related to Govinda, which the latter found disrespectful. This marked the beginning of a seven-year-long feud. Later, Krushna's wife, Kashmera Shah, made a tweet targeting Govinda, which acted as fuel to the fire. Over the years, both parties commented about each other through the media, deepening the rift further.

It was after seven years that both parties put the feud to rest when Govinda attended his niece Arti Singh's wedding. Later, after Govinda's gun-firing incident, Kashmera Shah was among the first to visit the hospital after he suffered a self-inflicted injury.

About Govinda's gunshot injury

"I was about to leave for a show in Kolkata. It was about 5 in the morning. Aur uss time par vo giri aur chal padi (and it just fell and went off). I was shocked by what happened, and when I looked down, I saw a fountain of blood. Then I made a video, spoke to the doctor, and got admitted," the actor had told reporters after he was discharged from the hospital.