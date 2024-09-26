Krystle D'Souza was recently seen in the movie 'Visfot' which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan. It is an official remake of the international film 'Rock, Paper and Scissors'

Krystle D'Souza Pic/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza recalls fainting on TV show sets after working for 60 hours non-stop: 'It was taking a toll on me'

Television actress Krystle D'Souza made her acting debut in 2007 with the role of Kinjal in the show 'Kahe Naa Kahe'. She got her breakthrough with 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' where she essayed the role of Jeevika Vadhera. For the first time, Krystle opened up on how doing television took a toll on her health.

Krystle D'Souza fainted multiple times on TV show sets

Over the years, Krystle played the roles of Tamanna in 'Kya Dill Mein Hai', Navneet in 'Kasturi', Sara in 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar', Veera in 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil', Tara in 'Baat Hamari Pakki Hai', and 'Belan Wali Bahu'. Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, she said, “I started with Rs 2,500 per day. There were no rules or governing bodies back then that established that you could only shoot for 12 hours. I have shot for 60 hours non-stop. I have fainted on the sets so many times. There was no time even to go to the hospital, (laughs) they would bring the hospital on set.”

“It was taking a toll on me; I was not able to keep up anyway. But that was necessary for me to get good at my craft. TV has made me very strong, confident, and comfortable. It gave me such a good per-day income; I knew that even if I sat at home for 5-6 years and struggled, my home would run. I owe everything to TV,” she added.

Krystle D’Souza’s entry in Bollywood

Krystle made her Bollywood debut with the mystery thriller film 'Chehre', directed and co-written by Rumi Jaffery. It starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, while Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Alexx O'Nell, Samir Soni, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav played pivotal roles.

Krystle was recently seen in the movie 'Visfot'. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan. 'Visfot' is an official remake of the 2012 international film 'Rock, Paper and Scissors'. The horror drama film was selected as the Venezuelan entry for the Best Foreign Language Oscar at the 85th Academy Awards.

In terms of OTT, Krystle appeared in the web series 'Fittrat', produced by Ekta Kapoor for ALTBalaji. It stars Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan.

(With inputs from Agencies)