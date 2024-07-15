Kumkum’s 22nd Anniversary: Nostalgia alert! Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala reunite for special performance

Kumkum’s 22nd Anniversary: Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala reunited and brought fans into a frenzy with a romantic reel, recreating the magic of Kumkum and Sumit

In Pic: Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala

The beloved television show 'Kumkum' celebrated its 22nd anniversary today, rekindling nostalgic flames in the hearts of millions. The show, which catapulted Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala to stardom, enjoyed a seven-year reign as a TRP topper on Star Plus. On this special occasion, Juhi recently shared the iconic 'Kumkum' title track, which has garnered a staggering 20 million views. Today, Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala reunited and brought fans into a frenzy with a romantic reel, recreating the magic of Kumkum and Sumit with a soulful rendition of "Aakhon Se Tune Yeh Kya Keh Diya."

While sharing the cute reunion, Juhi wrote, “Little did we know 22 years ago that this day would become so iconic and that we would continue celebrating it for years to come. It’s overwhelming how you all have loved Kumkum and Sumit as a jodi and still do. It’s your love that brings us together year after year and we are so grateful to all of you for being a part of this journey and keeping us in your hearts. This is our token of love and gratitude to all the lovers of Kumkum and Sumit who still want to see us together, donning these characters.

Presenting Kumkum and Sumit once again, 22 years later, sharing our pyara sa bandhan with all of you. This wouldn’t have been possible without @vitthalp, @swapnilnagarkar17, and @brandnbuzz. Thank you for all the efforts and helping us make this possible!”

Fans are overwhelmed by their chemistry and have flooded social media with demands for a 'Kumkum' season 2. Comments like "Wow, 22 years and the chemistry is still the same," and "We want Kumkum season 2 now!!" have been pouring in.

Other comments include, "Wow, 22 years and the chemistry is still the same. My KumSum, love you and thank you both for giving us such a beautiful surprise on this day. This will keep us going for months, days, and years. Love you." Another fan commented, "Oh my god..... Hussain and Juhi, I can't believe it. It feels the same as before."

This isn't the first time Juhi and Hussain have treated fans to a reunion. The duo's timeless appeal and the show's progressive storyline have cemented 'Kumkum' as a cult classic. Only time will tell if the makers will heed the call and bring back the magic that once captivated millions of viewers.