Watch! Shraddha Arya confirms her pregnancy with cute beach video: ‘Expecting a little miracle’

Updated on: 15 September,2024 05:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Just a few days back a video of Shraddha Arya went viral, which led fans to speculate about her pregnancy. Now the actress has finally confirmed the news

Watch! Shraddha Arya confirms her pregnancy with cute beach video: ‘Expecting a little miracle’

In pic: Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya has finally confirmed her pregnancy with her husband, Rahul Nagal. The actress took to her Instagram and posted a cute beach video to share the happy news with her fans. She is expecting her first child with her husband. Earlier, just a few days back a video of Shraddha went viral, which led fans to speculate about her pregnancy.



 
 
 
 
 
Shraddha Arya’s cute pregnancy announcement

While sharing the video on Instagram, the Kundali Bhagya actress wrote, "We Are Expecting A Little Miracle!!!" This happy news has her fans going crazy. Amruta Khanvilkar, a close friend of Arya, shared, "Awwwww, congratulations baby." Meanwhile, Rashami Desai dropped heart emojis. Shraddha's fans, who were eagerly awaiting this big announcement, were quick to leave congratulatory messages.

Netizens react to Shraddha Arya’s pregnancy announcement

One wrote, "Ohhhhhh myyyyy heart is cryingggggggg with happiness. Many many congratulations to you @sarya12, may the Lord make your journey easiest and bless you with a healthy little munchkin. You're always in my prayers and will always be my favorite actress. Loved this news." Another wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to my most loving couple. Maa Sharda bless you both with the cutest bundle of joy. Yippeeee, I’m going to be a maasi soon." One comment reads, “Our Baby Shraddha Having her Own Baby OMGG MY HEART IS FULL”

Rumours circulated about Shraddha Arya’s pregnancy

 
 
 
 
 
On September 12, a video of Shraddha attending an event in a black dress went viral. In the video, Arya tries to hide her belly with her clutch, but eagle-eyed netizens were quick to make assumptions.

As soon as the clip was shared online, fans reacted swiftly. An Instagram user commented, “101 percent pregnant hai (She is 101 percent pregnant).” Another wrote, “Prettiest Mumma to be.” One user commented, “Aisa lag raha hai Shraddha pregnant hai (Looks like she is pregnant).” Another user shared, “Pakka good news h”

Shraddha Arya on the work front

Actress Shraddha, who tied the knot in 2021, is known for her roles in 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Tumhari Pakhi', and 'Kundali Bhagya'. She made her big-screen debut in 2006 with SJ Suryah’s Tamil film 'Kalvanin Kadhali'. 

