“Kundali Bhagya” star Shraddha Arya, who turned 37 on Saturday, celebrated her birthday seeking divine blessings.

Shraddha took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures from a puja held on her birthday and said that she prays that “every woman is respected, safe and cared for.”

She also shared a picture of Brahma Kumaris, who believe that all souls are good by nature and that God is the source of all goodness.

The actress captioned: “This birthday I hope and pray that every woman is respected, safe and cared for… So, that their birth and existence can be a true celebration. A far cry from where we are right now but hoping nonetheless. Love.”

It was in 2006, Shraddha made her film debut as a lead role in SJ Suryah's Tamil film “Kalvanin Kadhali” along with south star Nayantara. She was seen in Hindi film “Nishabd” and in Telugu film “Godava” with Vaibhav Reddy.

She has worked in shows including “Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki”, “Tumhari Paakhi” and “Dream Girl”. Since 2017, she has played Dr. Preeta Arora in “Kundali Bhagya”.

“Kundali Bhagya”, a romantic drama, is a spin-off series of the popular TV show “Kumkum Bhagya”, it also stars Manit Joura. Actor Dheeraj Dhooper was later replaced by Shakti Arora in 2022. Shakti Anand later replaced Shakti Arora in 2023. The show currently stars Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali as the second-generation lead.

On Saturday, her co-star Dheeraj Dhooper wished the actress.He took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures with Shraddha and wished that she gets bigger, better and stronger.

“Happy Birthday my girl! Wish for you to get bigger, better and stronger this year. Keep shining,” the actor wrote.

