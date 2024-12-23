Breaking News
Adani Defence acquires majority stake in Air Works India for Rs 400 crore
Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai, no injuries reported so far
MMRDA accelerates infra push, secures crucial approvals for projects in Mumbai
Mumbai Police recover 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from burglar
Filmmaker Shyam Benegal has died aged 90 after suffering from kidney ailment, confirms daughter
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Kunwar Vikram Soni on Vasudha Excited to play character thats all green flags

Kunwar Vikram Soni on Vasudha: ‘Excited to play character that’s all green flags’

Updated on: 24 December,2024 06:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Top

Set to make his entry in Vasudha, actor Kunwar Vikram Soni on playing a positive character

Kunwar Vikram Soni on Vasudha: ‘Excited to play character that’s all green flags’

Kunwar Vikram Soni

Listen to this article
Kunwar Vikram Soni on Vasudha: ‘Excited to play character that’s all green flags’
x
00:00

When Kunwar Vikram Soni came to Mumbai to become an actor, he didn’t realise that playing a young Krishna in Mahabharata (2014) would make him a fan favourite among young children. Even after a decade, fans still remember him as Krishna. The actor, who went on to appear in shows such as Suryaputra Karn (2016), RadhaKrishn (2018), Gandii Baat seasons 3 and 6, Ek Mahanayak: Dr BR Ambedkar (2022), and Piya Abhimani (2023), is now set to return to television, playing the parallel lead in Vasudha opposite Priya Thakur.


It wasn’t playing a graphic designer in the show that drew him to the character. Soni says, “The storyline is based in my homeland Rajasthan, so the set feels like home and the crew like family. Besides that, I was excited to play a character [Madhav] that is all green flags, which has almost become non-existent in relationships these days. Madhav showcases selfless love, which is beautiful.” While he cannot divulge whether his character is a cameo or will remain in the show for long, he ensures that “it’s a meaningful role and written well. I hope to make a mark for myself.”


With over 12 years in the industry, Soni has learnt and understood how it works. While he is thrilled to be an actor, he finds the wait between two projects and being patient for the right roles the toughest challenges; it is even worse if one is typecast. “It is stressful if you don’t know how to manage your time. I spend the time I am not acting with my family or working on my craft, which gives me a chance to hone my skills. I have directed and produced music videos. I also studied writing. After Gandii Baat, I was approached for several projects that seemed similar, so I said no to everything. I didn’t want to do the same things on screen,” he explains.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian television television news Entertainment News TV News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK