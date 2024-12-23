Set to make his entry in Vasudha, actor Kunwar Vikram Soni on playing a positive character

Kunwar Vikram Soni

Listen to this article Kunwar Vikram Soni on Vasudha: ‘Excited to play character that’s all green flags’ x 00:00

When Kunwar Vikram Soni came to Mumbai to become an actor, he didn’t realise that playing a young Krishna in Mahabharata (2014) would make him a fan favourite among young children. Even after a decade, fans still remember him as Krishna. The actor, who went on to appear in shows such as Suryaputra Karn (2016), RadhaKrishn (2018), Gandii Baat seasons 3 and 6, Ek Mahanayak: Dr BR Ambedkar (2022), and Piya Abhimani (2023), is now set to return to television, playing the parallel lead in Vasudha opposite Priya Thakur.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t playing a graphic designer in the show that drew him to the character. Soni says, “The storyline is based in my homeland Rajasthan, so the set feels like home and the crew like family. Besides that, I was excited to play a character [Madhav] that is all green flags, which has almost become non-existent in relationships these days. Madhav showcases selfless love, which is beautiful.” While he cannot divulge whether his character is a cameo or will remain in the show for long, he ensures that “it’s a meaningful role and written well. I hope to make a mark for myself.”

With over 12 years in the industry, Soni has learnt and understood how it works. While he is thrilled to be an actor, he finds the wait between two projects and being patient for the right roles the toughest challenges; it is even worse if one is typecast. “It is stressful if you don’t know how to manage your time. I spend the time I am not acting with my family or working on my craft, which gives me a chance to hone my skills. I have directed and produced music videos. I also studied writing. After Gandii Baat, I was approached for several projects that seemed similar, so I said no to everything. I didn’t want to do the same things on screen,” he explains.