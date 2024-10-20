Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Case filed against Ekta Kapoor under POCSO act for inappropriate scenes in Gandi Baat involving minor girls

Case filed against Ekta Kapoor under POCSO act for inappropriate scenes in 'Gandi Baat' involving minor girls

Updated on: 20 October,2024 04:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

According to Mumbai Police, a case has been registered against Balaji Telefilm Limited, Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor at MHB police station in Mumbai

Case filed against Ekta Kapoor under POCSO act for inappropriate scenes in 'Gandi Baat' involving minor girls

Ekta Kapoor Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Case filed against Ekta Kapoor under POCSO act for inappropriate scenes in 'Gandi Baat' involving minor girls
x
00:00

Producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor have landed in legal trouble. A case has been filed against them under the POCSO Act for allegedly showing inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in an episode of the ALT Balaji's web series 'Gandi Baat'.


The case is related to season 6 of the web series 'Gandi Baat' on the OTT platform 'Alt Balaji'.


According to Mumbai Police, a case has been registered against Balaji Telefilm Limited, Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor at MHB police station in Mumbai under section 295-A of IPC, IT Act and sections 13 and 15 of POCSO Act.


It is written in the complaint that this series, which streamed on 'Alt Balaji' between February 2021 and April 2021, showed obscene scenes of minor girls. However, this controversial episode is not currently streaming on this app.

Meanwhile, Ekta's drama film 'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' released in theatres on April 19.

Titled 'LSD 2' the film is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. With a thought-provoking poster, the team confronts the audience with the stark reality of our digitally obsessed society, capturing a couple engaged in both intimate connection and technological detachment simultaneously.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ekta kapoor shobha kapoor Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK