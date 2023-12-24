'Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu...' completes century: Manasi Joshi Roy thanks audience

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 December,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Manasi Joshi Roy, who is now seen on the show ‘Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’, which has just completed 100 episodes, says she is grateful for the love she has received from the audience

Manasi Joshi Roy. Pic/Yogen Shah

Manasi Joshi Roy, who is now seen on the show 'Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai', which has just completed 100 episodes, says she is grateful for the love she has received from the audience. Known for being a versatile actress comfortable in several genres, Manasi was speaking at the red carpet celebration of the completion of 100 episodes of the show. She talked about how she bonded with her co-stars and the love the show has been getting.


"I am very happy because completing 100 episodes is a milestone for any show," Manasi said. "It is all because of our hard work, dedication and the love of the audience. I hope to continue getting so much love and achieve more milestones."


Talking about the bond with her co-stars, she said, "We all work like one big family. There is great bonding among all of us and we have made some great memories on the show."


'Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai' premiered on September 18 this year. It streams digitally on ZEE5.

Produced by Guroudev Bhalla under the banner of Guroudev Bhalla Screens, it features Manasi Joshi Roy, Navika Kotia, Himanshu Soni and Lakshya Khurana.

