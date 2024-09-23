'Laughter Chefs' extention cancelled because of time clash with Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18?

The cooking-based television show 'Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment' which features celebrities like --Ankita Lokhande, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya among others, is all set to air its last episode in October.

In Pic: Laughter Chefs' poster

The show which first premiered in June 2024 is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Recently, there was a buzz that the show will continue airing until the second week of January 2025.

However, as per an insider, "Laughter Chefs season one is all set to air its last episode in October, due to the upcoming season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss'."

"Earlier the channel had conveyed all the actors and asked for their dates till January, 2025. However, the final contract was not signed with the actors. Extension is not happening anymore, and the show will air its last episode in October," added the sources.

The show also features Ankita's husband Vicky Jain. It also stars Arjun Bijlani, Krushna Abhishek, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah. The show airs on Colors.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to return as the host of the reality show 'Bigg Boss' for its 18th season. Comedian-singer Munawar Faruqui won the previous season of the reality show.

'Bigg Boss 18' is set to premiere on October 6 on Colors.

On the work front Ankita was last seen in the movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. It is directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep Hooda, who also essayed the titular role.

Arjun, who had started his television career in 2004 with youth-based series 'Kartika' opposite Jennifer Winget, is the winner of stunt based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', and has been the host of 'MTV Splitsvilla 14'.

He was last seen as the lead in the TV opera 'Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti'.