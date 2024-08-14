The bonhomie takes on a new colour with Laughter Chefs bringing in Rakshabandhan celebrations! Host Bharti Singh ties rakhis to the men on the show, decking up the set with festive fanfare

Get ready for a spectacular culinary showdown as ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ cranks up the competitive heat! The kitchen is about to reach boiling point as Bollywood's ultimate action star, Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, and Pragya Jaiswal for a special episode promoting their upcoming film ‘Khel Khel Mein’.

Ahead of Khel Khel Mein's release, in this thrilling episode, the stars won’t just be dazzling on screen — they’ll be rocking the kitchen in an epic cook-off! The competition features two dynamic teams: Team Khel Khel Mein and Team Tel Tel Mein. Akshay Kumar will lead Team Khel Khel Mein, which includes the cast of his film, as they go head-to-head with Team Tel Tel Mein consisting of Laughter Chefs and captained by Aly Goni. With the stakes high and the challenge even greater, both teams will tackle the task of preparing Thailand’s most famous dishes - Pad Thai and Som Tum.

The bonhomie takes on a new colour with Laughter Chefs bringing in Rakshabandhan celebrations! Host Bharti Singh ties rakhis to the men on the show, decking up the set with festive fanfare. But the surprises don’t end there! The laughter chefs go above and beyond to make the occasion truly memorable for Bharti. They present her with thoughtful and lavish gifts, including an elegant watch from Rahul Vaidya and 1 lakh rupees from Karan and Arjun. Amid all the celebration and masti, which chef will take the cake with the maximum number of stars?

Fardeen Khan is back and how! After wowing the audience with his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series 'Heeramandi', the actor is now all set to be seen in 'Khel Khel Mein'. Interestingly, 'Khel Khel Mein' marks his first release in 14 years.

Excited about returning to the big screen, Fardeen on Saturday took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note. "I'm absolutely thrilled to share the trailer for 'Khel Khel Mein' with all of you! This moment is incredibly special and deeply emotional for me as it marks my first theatrical release in 14 years. Returning to the big screen has been a journey filled with nostalgia, excitement, and gratitude," he shared.

Talking about the co-incidence, Fardeen added, "Working on this film with Mudassar Aziz (aka "MA") has been incredible, bringing back so many cherished memories from Dulha Mil Gaya which ironically was also my last theatrical release. MA's vision and dedication has made this project special for all of us , and I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of it. To our entire cast and crew, whose talent and passion have brought this story to life in the most beautiful way, each one of you has added a unique touch to the film, making it a joy to work together. I will forever be grateful for the warmth, love and respect shown to me during the making, you'll made me feel so welcome having been away for so long. Thank you."