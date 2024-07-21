Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Laughter Chefs Harpal Singh calls Arjun Karan serious students labels Krushna Kashmera as backbenchers Exclusive

Laughter Chefs: Harpal Singh calls Arjun & Karan ‘serious students’, labels Krushna & Kashmera as ‘backbenchers’ - Exclusive

Updated on: 21 July,2024 11:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment: Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, who hosts the show with Bharti Singh, has revealed some secrets about the stars in an exclusive chat with midday.com

In Pic: Laughter Chefs' poster

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is one of the most loved shows on TV right now. The cooking show has recently made it to the Top 5 in the TRP chart, and fans are thrilled about it. As the fun continues, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, who hosts the show with Bharti Singh, has revealed some secrets about the stars in an exclusive chat with midday.com.


He started the conversation by sharing that not all the actors know how to cook and they are not pulling an act. Chef Harpal shared, “Honestly, I'll tell you, not all the actors there know how to cook. Okay. People who are watching on TV are asking me, 'Do celebrities really not know how to cook?' and I say, 'Yes, they really don't know.'” He further revealed that Kashmera Shah honestly didn’t know what jeera (cumin seeds) is.


Sharing a funny incident, he said, “There was a funny moment when Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra were about to make samosas. One of them went to the market while the other stood at the counter, waiting for samosa flour to arrive. We had kept three or four different types of flour in three different bottles. So, Karan brought back what he understood was the right flour.”


“Later, Arjun was kneading the dough, and when I checked, I told them it was rice flour. Arjun replied, 'Sir, then tell me what to do.' Eventually, they asked, 'Sir, tell us how to make these,'” Chef Harpal shared, laughing.

He further called Arjun Bijlani, Ali Goni, Jannat Zubair, Vicky Jain, and Ankita Lokhande very serious students who are particular about their work.

Talking about the stars he thinks are struggling a little, Chef Harpal said, “Sometimes I look at Sudesh Lahiri and feel that he is not going to be able to do this. First of all, he doesn't understand English terms, and it's a struggling story. But it's fun, it's fun watching him.”

When asked about the backbenchers, Harpal Singh shared, “Krushna Abhishek and Kashmira Shah, Nia Sharma, and Sudesh Ji—these are the backbenchers of the class.” He concluded the conversation by calling Ali Goni and Rahul Vaidya, Arjun and Karan, and Vicky and Ankita the ‘frontbenchers’.

