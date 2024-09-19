“This experience helps me reflect on my role’s gravity and nuanced responsibilities. That is also what made shooting for it an amazing experience”

Titiksha Shrivastava

Telly Tattle: Law graduate Titiksha Shrivastava to play magistrate in Jagriti—Ek Nayi Soch

Titiksha Shrivastava is doubly excited about her new television show, Jagriti—Ek Nayi Soch. Reason: being a law graduate, she is thrilled to play a magistrate on screen. Calling it a cherry on the cake, the actor said, “In the initial years of my career, I have explored criminal and civil matters at various courts in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Mumbai.” Titiksha, who has been a corporate and media lawyer for the past three years, added, “This experience helps me reflect on my role’s gravity and nuanced responsibilities. That is also what made shooting for it an amazing experience.”

