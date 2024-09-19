Breaking News
Telly Tattle Law graduate Titiksha Shrivastava to play magistrate in JagritiEk Nayi Soch

Telly Tattle: Law graduate Titiksha Shrivastava to play magistrate in Jagriti—Ek Nayi Soch

Updated on: 20 September,2024 06:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

“This experience helps me reflect on my role’s gravity and nuanced responsibilities. That is also what made shooting for it an amazing experience”

Telly Tattle: Law graduate Titiksha Shrivastava to play magistrate in Jagriti—Ek Nayi Soch

Titiksha Shrivastava

Telly Tattle: Law graduate Titiksha Shrivastava to play magistrate in Jagriti—Ek Nayi Soch
Titiksha Shrivastava is doubly excited about her new television show, Jagriti—Ek Nayi Soch. Reason: being a law graduate, she is thrilled to play a magistrate on screen. Calling it a cherry on the cake, the actor said, “In the initial years of my career, I have explored criminal and civil matters at various courts in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Mumbai.” Titiksha, who has  been a corporate and media lawyer for the past three years, added,  “This experience helps me reflect on my role’s gravity and nuanced responsibilities. That is also what made shooting for it an amazing experience.” 





