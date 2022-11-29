Love birds Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash take the internet by storm with their chemistry, WATCH!

Giving a fine example of their romantic chemistry, Karan on Tuesday posted a reel on his Instagram handle, featuring him and the 'Naagin 6' star, Tejasswi. "My dream sequence & my dream girl", wrote Karan alongside the video as a caption with a red heart.

It's a known fact that popular TV actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the favourite lovebirds of the internet. From dropping cutesy photos to posting reels on Instagram, the power couple often takes the internet by storm with their romantic antics.

Karan and Tejasswi, who go by their popular ship name called 'TejRan', met inside the Bigg Boss house in the 15th edition of the popular reality show and have been inseparable ever since.

While their sizzling on-screen chemistry in the music videos such as 'Rula Deti Hai' and 'Baarish' has been much loved and appreciated, their off-screen chemistry on the other hand, is something that never fails to delight the netizens, especially the TejRan army.

Giving a fine example of their romantic chemistry, Karan on Tuesday posted a reel on his Instagram handle, featuring him and the 'Naagin 6' star, Tejasswi. "My dream sequence & my dream girl", wrote Karan alongside the video as a caption with a red heart.

In the video, the couple can be seen making a stylish entry. As the video moves forward, we see Tejasswi who looks lovingly at Karan with a sparkle in her eyes. Further, when they walk down the stairs, Karan holds hands of his lady love as 'Kho Gaye' by Taaruk Raina plays on in the background.

Within minutes, the video garnered millions of likes and their fans showered the duo with love and praises as they took to the comments section.

The hottest pair of Tinsel Town who knows how to ace their fashion game, looked ravishing in their respective outfits. While Karan looked dapper in his all-white blazer suit, Tejasswi stunned in her diamond-studded, golden ensemble.

For the unversed, the madly in love couple have been together for over a year now, have bought their first home together in Dubai. Reportedly, TejRan are now the proud owners of a plush property worth Rs. 2 crores approximately.

On the work front, Tejasswi continues to headline Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller, 'Naagin 6'. Karan on the other hand, is set to make a comeback to TV soaps with his upcoming show 'Bhediya', where Karan will play a vampire on the screen.

