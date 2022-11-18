Tejasswi Prakash posts memories from her Dubai trip on her social media

The actress is currently seen in the serial 'Naagin 6'
Tejasswi Prakash, who is one of the sought-after celebrities on social media, really knows how to amp it up on socials. Testimony to her social media ‘status’ are those 6 million plus followers who eagerly wait for her posts.
Continuing the tradition of updating her followers about her whereabouts, Tejasswi Prakash recently took to social media and had updated about her Dubai trip. Just like everytime, this time too, Tejasswi Prakash took to social media and posted memories from the trip. This time round, Tejasswi had posted a video of a massive plush green ground wherein one could see a few jockeys atop their horses as a part of their daily practice. Besides this, Tejasswi had also posted an adorable selfie of hers.
On the professional front, Tejasswi is seen in the supernatural series ‘Naagin 6.’