×
Breaking News
The diamond war is here, and Mumbai is losing it
No property tax hike in Mumbai for 2022-23
Mumbai: Water tank bursts at Gautam Nagar transit camp, two homes damaged
Mumbai: Govandi mosques to start talking about measles, vaccination
Booster shot for three sick south Mumbai bridges
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Tejasswi Prakash posts memories from her Dubai trip on her social media

Tejasswi Prakash posts memories from her Dubai trip on her social media

Updated on: 18 November,2022 01:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The actress is currently seen in the serial 'Naagin 6'

Tejasswi Prakash posts memories from her Dubai trip on her social media

Official Instagram Account of Tejasswi Prakash


Tejasswi Prakash, who is one of the sought-after celebrities on social media, really knows how to amp it up on socials. Testimony to her social media ‘status’ are those 6 million plus followers who eagerly wait for her posts.


Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar, Devoleena react to Shalin, Stan, and Shiv's fight



Continuing the tradition of updating her followers about her whereabouts, Tejasswi Prakash recently took to social media and had updated about her Dubai trip. Just like everytime, this time too, Tejasswi Prakash took to social media and posted memories from the trip. This time round, Tejasswi had posted a video of a massive plush green ground wherein one could see a few jockeys atop their horses as a part of their daily practice.  Besides this, Tejasswi had also posted an adorable selfie of hers.


Also Read: TV presenter Archana Vijaya flaunts her 'birthday' baby bump

On the professional front, Tejasswi is seen in the supernatural series ‘Naagin 6.’

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 tv show TV News TV updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK