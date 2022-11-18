×
Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee react to Shalin, Stan, and Shiv's fight

Updated on: 18 November,2022 11:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

After Tina sprained her ankle and Shalin ran to her rescue, MC Stan offered a suggestion. Later as Shalin continued to massage Tina's foot, MC Stan walked by making derogatory remarks

Gauahar Khan and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Pics/Yogen Shah


Thursday night episode of Bigg Boss was action-packed. What looked like one of the most interesting tasks of the season, things went awry towards the end of the day for the inmates. 


After Tina sprained her ankle and Shalin ran to her rescue, MC Stan offered a suggestion. Later, as Shalin continued to massage Tina's foot, MC Stan walked by making derogatory remarks.  After hurling a series of abuses, Shalin replied back giving in to the provocation and instigation. 



MC Stan went ahead and threatened to kill him. Shiv was also seen holding Shalin's face and also pushed him aside. 


The inmates came to the rescue on time and separated the two. In the promo of Shukravaar Ka Vaar, Salman looks visibly upset with the incident and schools MC Stan for his use of language. 

Ex-contestants of the show Gauahar Khan & Devoleena were amongst many others who stood in support of Shalin. 

Gauahar wrote in her tweet, 'Shiv literally held shalins face n pushed it back , near his neck . So shouldn’t shiv evict himself ?????? #bully ! Shalin did not do anything wrong , he got unnecessarily abused by mcstan. His language is so so bad . Sick that whole group is full of bullies !' 

Devoleena also tweeted, "Priyanka & Shalin are emerging as the most strongest contestants of this season so far. Love the honesty of Archana. Filhaal toh yahin 3 hai jo hai. #bb16 @BiggBoss Let's see".

 

