Madhuri Dixit makes Ukadiche Modak on sets of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

Updated on: 22 September,2023 10:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
One of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit, who graced the stage of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, made ‘Ukadiche Modaks’ on the sets of the singing reality show.

One of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit, who graced the stage of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, made ‘Ukadiche Modaks’ on the sets of the singing reality show.


‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. This weekend, viewers will get to watch a ‘Ganeshotsav’ special episode with Madhuri.


During this episode, after contestant Sonia’s power-packed performance to ‘Tamma Tamma’ and ‘Ek Do Teen’ that had the studio audience tapping their feet, she tells Madhuri how much she loves the Maharashtrian-style Ukadiche Modaks.


Being quite the expert at making this delicacy at home, Madhuri decides that it's time to show them how it’s done. To everyone’s delight, Madhuri goes on the stage and cooks Modaks live on stage.

While making modaks, Madhuri said: “We use saaran for the stuffing to make Modaks, made of grated Coconut, Jaggery, Sabja seeds and Cardamom powder and the outer layer is made with Rice flour. In the old times, my Aaji would make the roti for Modak on her own, but nowadays, we have moulds to get a proper shape of the Modak. In fact, my Aaji always taught us to serve modaks hot with Desi Ghee because it elevates the taste."

This sweet gesture of making Modaks by Madhuri melts everyone’s heart.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ Ganesh Utsav special episode will air this Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

