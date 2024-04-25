Madhuri Dixit talks about her 'saarthi': 'My mother supported me since beginning of my career'

While talking about her "saarthi", Madhuri Dixit got candid about her mother, who passed away aged 91 years at their residence in Mumbai in 2023

Madhuri Dixit Nene. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is a judge on 'Dance Deewane', will be seen speaking about the bond she shared with her mother.

In the upcoming episode of the show, the chatter around having a 'saarthi' (a concept of the new show 'Krishna Mohini') by one's side reached the sets of the dance reality show.

While talking about her "saarthi", Madhuri got candid about her mother, who passed away aged 91 years at their residence in Mumbai in 2023.

In a heartfelt admission, she said: “Mere apne zindagi mein jo mera saarthi hain, woh hain meri maa. Shuruwaat se mere career mein unhone humesha mujhe guide kiya hain, mera saath diya hain. (My mother was the ‘saarthi’ of my life. Since the beginning of my career she had always guided me and supported me.)”

Madhuri added: “Kabhi agar koi kuch bol de toh woh humesha kehti thi ki tum jo ho waisi hi raho aur mehnat se kaam karna, sincerity se kaam karna, ek din safalta tumko milegi. (If someone would say something, she would say stay the way you are, work hard and sincerely. You will succeed.)

“She has always encouraged me and backed me up. Woh meri spine hain.”

'Krishna Mohini' will air from April 29 on Colors.

