Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor recreate ‘Dance of Envy’ from 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' - watch video 

90s icons Madhuri Dixit Nene and Karisma Kapoor set the stage on fire as they recreated the magic of the 'Dance Of Envy' from the 1997 film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'. As per a promo shared by Colors TV for the reality show 'Dance Deewane', Karisma will be seen as a guest. She will be joining Suniel Shetty, with whom she worked in 'Rakshak' and her 'Dil To Pagal Hai' co-star Madhuri Dixit Nene.

The promo shows the two actresses recreating the iconic face-off dance, which is called the ‘Dance Of Envy’. The two nailed it to the T as they took over the stage.

Suniel gave them a standing ovation and praised the two by saying: “Tab bhi aap logo ke liye dil paagal tha aur aaj bhi dil paagal hai. The greatest dancing stars of our industry and country.”

‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ is a musical romance film directed by Yash Chopra. The film follows the love lives of the members of a musical troupe, in which two dancers played by Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor get entangled in a love triangle with their choreographer played by Shah Rukh Khan, with Akshay Kumar as the childhood friend of Dixit's character.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the Marathi film 'Panchak'. Addinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharti Achrekar, and others star in 'Panchak'. The film's core subject is Addinath's character's quest to seek a common platform amidst turmoil, challenging old ideas, and offering a novel viewpoint to the plot. She was also seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

Karisma on the other hand was seen in director Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak'. The movie featured Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi in significant roles. She will next be seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

