Nitish Bharadwaj reveals shocking details, claiming he experienced 'abuse' in his marriage with estranged wife Smita Bharadwaj

There have been well-known issues between Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj and his estranged wife Smita Bharadwaj (now Gate). Over the past few months, they have exchanged various accusations against each other. In a recent interview, Nitish made a surprising claim, stating that he experienced abuse during their marriage.

Nitish Bharadwaj says he was 'abused' in marriage

In a conversation with Telly Talk, Nitish said, “In this marriage, I have faced extreme amounts of abuse of all sorts, and even now with parental alienation, my two children are being taken away from me. If I tell you only the two lines my 11-year-old daughters told me, ‘Papa, we are disgusted to call you our father,’ this is what one child told me,”

Nitish went on to express that he's unsure how to handle the ongoing turmoil. Responding to his wife's claim that he was seeking money, he countered and stated, “It’s a lie that I am asking for money. I’m asking for my money that I was cheated of. I feel I’m cheated. So today, it is my children’s battle I’m fighting. So I don’t know whether I’ll be able to do justice to any other woman. The institution of marriage is special to me. I believe in it. I have seen many, many, successful marriages including my parents’ marriage.”

About the turmoil in the marriage between Nitish Bharadwaj and Smita Gate

Nitish Bharadwaj filed a police complaint last month against his wife, Smita Gate, who holds the position of Additional Chief Secretary at MP Human Rights Commission. The complaint alleged harassment and disruptive conduct. Nitish accused Smita of obstructing his meetings with their twin daughters, Devyani and Shivranjani, and claimed that she deliberately changed their schools, affecting his mental well-being.

What is Nitish Bharadwaj known for?

Nitish is widely recognized for his role as Lord Krishna in the popular TV series Mahabharat. He has also appeared in well-received shows and movies such as Vishnu Puran, Mohenjo Daro, Kedarnath, and Samantar Seasons 1-2. His portrayal of Lord Krishna earned immense admiration from the audience, turning him into a beloved figure with the character.