Recently, Mahhi Vij shared a picture of herself sitting on a hospital bed, but she did not include any caption with her post. A report confirmed that she has been diagnosed with chikungunya

Jay Bhanushali's wife, actress Mahhi Vij has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with chikungunya. According to a report, Mahhi Vij has been unwell for the past few days, experiencing severe joint pain. After seeking medical help, she was diagnosed with chikungunya.

Mahhi Vij's health update

Recently, the actress shared a picture of herself sitting on a hospital bed, but she did not include any caption with her post. A report from Moneycontrol confirmed that she has been diagnosed with chikungunya and hospitalized due to severe joint pain and high fever. The picture she posted on Instagram shows her facing the window, with her back turned to the camera.

Mahhi Vij shares an update on her father's health

A few days ago, Mahhi posted a video where she is seen taking care of her ailing father. Along with the video, she wrote: “These 10 days of my life have been the toughest. My father, who is my pillar, does everything to make me comfortable. Today, when he needs me, I want to do everything possible to help him walk like he used to. I feel that half of the healing happens when they see their children; a nurse cannot provide the same kind of help. I feel proud to be there for my father, and hopefully, in a month’s time, he will be back to how he was. My brave father. My everything. I’m going to be there for you... I love you, Papa.”

About Mahhi Vij

Mahhi gained popularity for her role as Nandini in 'Balika Vadhu'. She married actor Jay Bhanushali in 2011. In 2017, they became foster parents to Rajveer and Khushi. The couple welcomed their first biological daughter, Tara, in 2019. However, they faced trolling for allegedly neglecting their foster kids after Tara’s birth.

Addressing the trolls in a previous interview with 'Mid-Day.com', Mahhi said, “Khushi and Rajveer are old enough to watch YouTube. They read the comments and ask, ‘Mom, why are these people so mean? Do such people really exist in the world?’ I tell them not to read the comments.”

She further elaborated on how people judged her, saying, “Even if I post a reel where I’m holding both Tara and Khushi, and I move closer to Tara, people say, ‘Oh, she has her own child now, look how she’s behaving. She didn’t hold Khushi’s hand.’” Regarding the online trolling, Mahhi added, “Trolling is part of social media. Whether you do something good or bad, they will troll you. It doesn’t affect me anymore. They even trolled Khushi for wearing makeup, saying she’s too young for it.”