Mika Singh to sponsor 'DID Super Moms' contestant's child's education

Updated on: 10 September,2022 09:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Singer Mika Singh got so impressed with the dance performance of 'DID Super Moms' contestant Varsha Bumra that he decided to sponsor her child's education

Singer Mika Singh got so impressed with the dance performance of 'DID Super Moms' contestant Varsha Bumra that he decided to sponsor her child's education. The singer, who is known for giving several hits like 'Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag', 'Boom Boom', 'Whistle Baja 2.0', and many more, makes an appearance on the dance reality show as a special guest and was moved by the story of the contestant and her struggle for upbringing her son.


Mika said, "I know the struggle that Varsha is going through for her son and according to me 'Jo mehnat karte hain, woh struggle nahi karte' (Those who work hard, don't struggle much). Hailing from Haryana, Varsha's dance moves on the song 'Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen' from the 1993 film 'Baazigar', not only stunned the guests, including Mika and Kumar Sanu, but also the judges -- Remo D'Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani and Urmila Matondkar.


Singh added: "I also got to know that Varsha is from Haryana, which is very close to my house. So, I would love to take up the responsibility of her child's education. Whichever school Varsha likes, she can let me know. I will get her son's admission done there and support the requirements needed for his whole education."

'DID Super Moms' airs on Zee TV.

