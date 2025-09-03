Ashish Kapoor, a TV actor, has been arrested on rape charges after a lady accused him of sexually assaulting her inside a lavatory during a house party in Delhi in the second week of August, according to police

According to police, Kapoor met the woman on Instagram and then invited her to a party at a friend's residence, where the event allegedly occurred.

Ashish Kapoor, a television actor, was detained by Delhi Police on Wednesday on rape allegations after a lady accused him of sexually abusing her in a restroom during a house party in Delhi in the second week of August.

DCP (North) Raja Banthia verified Kapoor's arrest in Pune on Wednesday.

Here's what the officials revealed

After filing the complaint, police said they followed the accused's activities, first to Goa and then to Pune. Teams were dispatched to both places, and he was ultimately captured.

Police said the victim first claimed Kapoor, his friend who organized the house party, and two unknown men sexually attacked her. She also accused a woman of physically assaulting her.

Police said she later alleged that only Kapoor raped her. Police said they are following legal procedures and that charges of gangrape would be converted to rape in due course.

The woman also claimed that the assault was videotaped, but police say their investigation has so far found no evidence.

According to investigators, Kapoor met the woman on Instagram. He later invited her to a friend's house for a party, where the claimed incident occurred.

On August 11, police claimed a FIR had been filed against Kapoor, his friend, his friend's wife, and two unknown guys.

On August 18, police claimed the lady submitted another statement, stating that Kapoor and a buddy raped her and slapped her.

On August 21, Kapoor's friend and his wife requested anticipatory bail, which was granted. The victim was present at the court, although her submissions did not include the identity of Kapoor's buddy.

According to officers investigating the crime, based on CCTV evidence and eyewitness testimony, the victim and Kapoor entered the restroom during the party. When they didn't come out for a bit, his friend and other visitors began hammering on the door.

According to police, a dispute broke out between the group and lasted until they reached the society's gate. The victim claimed that here is where Kapoor's friend's wife struck her.

Police stated the wife made the PCR call.

All about Ashish Kapoor

Ashish Kapoor is a familiar face on Indian television, having acted in a number of famous shows over the years, including Saraswatichandra, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Dekha Ek Khwaab, Molkki Rishton Ki Agnipariksha, Woh Apna Sa, and Bandini.