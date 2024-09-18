Dhrashti Dhami took to Instagram and shared a beautiful reel featuring a compilation of all her pictures and videos with Sanaya Irani from her baby shower

Dhrashti Dhami & Sanaya Irani

Dhrashti Dhami wishes best friend Sanaya Irani with the sweetest birthday post: 'Can't wait to meet you'

Mom-to-be Drashti Dhami wished her best friend Sanaya Irani with the cutest birthday post. The actress, who is all set to welcome her little bundle of joy, took to Instagram and shared a beautiful reel featuring a compilation of all her pictures and videos with Sanaya from her baby shower. In one picture, the duo can be seen hugging each other, while a video shows them having a serious discussion. Another clip from the reel shows Dhami displaying Irani’s special gift for her at Drashti’s baby shower.

Check out Mom-to-be Drashti Dhami’s Birthday Post for Sanaya Irani

While sharing the sweet post, Dhami wrote, “Happy happy birthday sunny masi we love you. You’re gonna be the bestesttttttttt and my most favourite masi. Can’t wait to meet you and hug you and wish you HAPPY BDAY BABY... I love you soooo much. One of the bestest things that happened to me is you.”

As soon as Dhami dropped the post, Sanaya reacted to it by saying, “Thank you and love you too, both my babies. Masi coming back soon.”

About Drashti Dhami’s Pregnancy Announcement

Drashti Dhami made a fun video announcing her pregnancy, with the help of their friends. Sharing the announcement, Drashti wrote, "In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe. Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way #BabyKOnBoard (sic)." In the video, the couple can be seen standing with a poster that reads: "Could be Pink, Could be Blue. All we know is that we are due! October 2024." The couple got married in 2015.

Drashti Dhami’s Work Front

On the professional front, Drashti was last seen in the series 'Duranga', co-starring Gulshan Devaiah. In the ZEE5 crime thriller created by Goldie Behl, Dhami plays the role of Inspector Ira, who grapples with the revelation that her husband is a serial killer. Apart from that, she has also been part of several TV soaps, such as 'Dil Mill Gayye', 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', and 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani', among others.