Monalisa's retro makeover steals the show in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming TV series 'Bekaboo'

Monalisa. Picture Courtesy/PR

Get ready to immerse yourself in a mystical world with COLORS' latest offering, 'Bekaboo'. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the visually stunning show features Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh, and Monalisa in the lead roles of a rakshas, pari, and an antagonist, respectively. With an exciting storyline that delves into the world of fantasy and a talented cast, 'Bekaboo' promises to be a thrilling experience with extravagant VFX and stunning looks.

As the excitement builds up for the show's premiere, the stunning antagonist Monalisa is all geared up to leave the audience spellbound with her scintillating looks in the upcoming show. The gorgeous actor underwent a stunning 80s makeover to appear authentic for her part in the fantasy revenge drama. Inspired by iconic leading ladies of Hindi cinema including Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Divya Bharti, and Raveena Tandon, Monalisa's avatar is a tribute to the elegance and glitz of retro Bollywood. With dramatic hairdos and embellished outfits, Monalisa is all set to revive the charm of the bygone era with her exceptional style statements and performances. She has gone from donning a sheer saree with ethnic jewellery to blending Indian and Western attire. The 'Bekaboo' actor has never failed to amaze fans with her exceptional style statements and performances in her shows. It will be interesting to watch her style game and portrayal of a villain in the channel’s latest offering.

Talking about her role in the show, Monalisa says, “I have been fortunate enough to have collaborated with COLORS in the past, and I am delighted to be a part of the COLORS family once again for their latest venture, 'Bekaboo,' a first-of-its-kind fantasy revenge drama. This show is a perfect opportunity for me to explore the different layers of my character. With two different looks from two different eras, one of a yesteryear leading lady and the other of a glamorous mystical being, I hope to bring something new to the table. Playing the role of an antagonist, who will stop at nothing to rule over the multiverse, has been an exciting challenge for me. The vibe of my get-up resonates perfectly with my character's ambition. I am eagerly waiting to see how the audience perceives me and the show, and I hope to entertain them to the best of my abilities."

