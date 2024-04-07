Breaking News
Sunny Leone claims her ex partner cheated on her called off marriage I asked him if he loved me
Sunny Leone claims her ex-partner cheated on her, called off marriage: 'I asked him if he loved me'

Updated on: 07 April,2024 09:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Sunny Leone, who hosts the dating reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please’ along with Tanuj Virwani, shared during a recent episode of the show that her ex-partner cheated on her.

Sunny Leone Pic/Instagram

Actress Sunny Leone, who hosts the dating reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please’ along with Tanuj Virwani, shared during a recent episode of the show that her ex-partner cheated on her. The actress revealed that she was engaged to the person and they were about to get married in two months when he told Sunny that he doesn’t love her anymore. 


The episode takes an emotional turn when Sunny consoles Dewangini. She also pours her heart out while recalling her own heartbreaking story of a broken engagement and overcoming betrayal.


She said, “I also was engaged once before I met my husband. I had a gut feeling that something was wrong, and something was really wrong... He was cheating on me! I just asked him if he loved me anymore, and he was like, 'No, I don’t love you anymore'."


Sunny eventually tied the knot with Daniel Weber and the couple has three children -- daughter Nisha, and a pair of twins, Noah and Asher.

The actress added, “This was two months before our wedding. A destination wedding in Hawaii, the dress was picked, everything was done... And it was like the worst feeling ever. But then God does amazing things and sends an angel, my current husband who was there when my mom passed away, and also when my dad passed away. And he has been here since. There is a bigger, greater plan for you and you deserve the best.”

The episode spices up as Sunny proposes a ‘Bicep Challenge’, instantly ramping up the pulse in the Villa as Jashwanth effortlessly lifts Akriti, showcasing his impressive muscles.

Elsewhere during the episode, Ameha’s bold confession to be with Dev Karan is a perfect moment for Sunny to suggest a romantic dance for the duo. Making things even hotter, Tanuj introduces a twist with a hula hoop, intensifying the passion and closeness.

‘MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please’ is available for screening on MTV and Jio Cinema.

