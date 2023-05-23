Breaking News
'Much nicer and safer': Saumya Tandon falls in love with Kashmir again

Updated on: 23 May,2023 09:20 AM IST  |  Srinagar (Kashmir)
Picture Courtesy/Saumya Tandon's Instagram account

Actor Saumya Tandon is in Kashmir for shooting and spending a good vacation. The 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' actor is in all praise of the changes she can witness in the state especially in terms of development in the status of women and destination feeling "nicer and safer".


Saumya shared her experience via her Instagram handle on Monday with a beautiful video where she can be seen sitting in a boat dressed up in a pink suit with several flower bouquets on her side.



She shared her thoughts on visiting Kashmir, she said, "Here I am once again in Kashmir. This is my second time and I have fallen in love yet again. I have decided that I am going to come here every season because Kashmir is magic in every season. I remember it used to be you know like a dream to come to Kashmir, to come here in shoot, and it has become a reality now. So "Much nicer-safer" much nicer, safer I feel that people are so warm to the tourist. It's so friendly to shoot here I have met so wonderful people; I have made friends with them."


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_)

"I get to know some lovely stories of women who are doing so well, women who are empowered, independent and getting educated. Women are reviving their art and crafts and are trying to become entrepreneurs and it's such a happy change, Saumya added to describe her thoughts on development in status of women in the state.

It's such a good feeling and I am giving it to the universe that I am going to come here and shoot like a Kashmiri girl very soon. You don't want to miss this, experience Kashmir, come here and fall in love," Tandon concluded.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Falling in love with #Kashmir again. Shooting and holidaying. It's truly magical."

Saumya has extended her shoot to have a good vacation in this picturesque region of Jammu and Kashmir.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

