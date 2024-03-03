My desire now to excel at what I do: Sunil Grover

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover opened up about his love for the craft of acting and his future projects

When he was starting out in the '90s, actor-comic Sunil Grover says he wanted acknowledgement from the film industry. The funny man behind popular TV characters like Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati now simply aims to excel at his job.

The 46-year-old actor, also known for films such as 'Jawan,' 'Baaghi,' 'Pataakha,' and 'Pyar To Hona Hi Tha,' said he is passionate about figuring out the psyche of the people he plays on screen.

"Initially, I wanted acknowledgement from people. Then, I wanted more people to know and love me and my work. My desire now is to excel at what I do, play different characters, and be part of beautiful stories. I hope I'll keep getting those chances.

"I find comfort in understanding someone else and getting into their mindset. That's my passion. Irrespective of whether I get it right or wrong, or whether I was good or bad... But to understand and live that character is what I love doing the most," Grover told PTI in an interview here. The Sirsa-born actor, who attained popularity with comedy TV shows such as 'Comedy Circus,' 'Comedy Nights with Kapil,' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show,'called himself "an entertainer" who is in love with acting.

"I like to play different characters. My interest is to bring out human behaviour on screen... I find solace in acting. Other things (referring to fame and length of roles) are its byproducts," he added. Grover, who holds a master's degree in theatre from Panjab University, was discovered during his college days by the late satirist and comedian Jaspal Bhatti.

"I was very happy doing theatre. I had no desire to do TV or films. If we had a repertory company in Chandigarh after I finished my masters in theatre, then I would have continued there, but it didn't work out."

His latest work is the second season of 'Sunflower,' currently streaming on ZEE5. It is directed by Navin Gujral and created by Vikas Bahl. Grover said he is grateful to the makers of the eight-episode series for casting him in his first lead role. "When people show faith in you as an actor, like ZEE5 and the makers did, the credit should go to them. I had not played a central character before but they had trust in me and then the show worked as well."

"So, this made me and even others feel confident. I want to keep working. I have faith in myself and it felt good that they liked it," he further said. Grover said he rewatched the show's first season to get in touch with his character Sonu Singh, who is humorous and mysterious in equal measure.

The actor is next set to reunite with comedian Kapil Sharma on the upcoming Netflix series 'The Great Indian Kapil Show.' "We are coming together to entertain people. It is too early to talk about the format or the characters. I'm going to enjoy it," said the actor, who became a household name through fan-favourite parts like Dr Mashoor Gulati, Gutthi, and Rinku Devi on 'The Kapil Sharma Show.'

The actor also said he has started prioritising his health after undergoing bypass surgery in 2022. "There are certain things that happen in your life due to destiny. (Things) you have to face. I embrace that reality. By God's grace, I'm feeling better. I want to tell everyone to take care of their health. Health is wealth and you realise this only when something happens (to you)," he added.

'Sunflower' is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Cinergy in association with A Good Co. Production. The second season also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chaddha, Girish Kulkarni, and Adah Sharma, who is the new addition to the cast.

