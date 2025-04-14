Breaking News
Nakuul Mehta pens adorable wish for wife Jankee on her birthday

Updated on: 14 April,2025 10:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Nakuul Mehta. Pic/Yogen Shah; (right) Jankee. Picture Courtesy/Nakuul Mehta's Instagram account

Actor Nakuul Mehta dropped a heartfelt post for his wife Jankee on her birthday.


Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "To share the many seasons of life with her and to continue to witness the multitudes she carries within is my greatest JOY. Happy Birthday Baby (red heart emoji) @jank_ee."


Nakuul also posted an adorable image of Jankee. Have a look at it


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Many celebrities from the film and TV industry also extended their wishes to Jankee.

Actor Gajraj Rao commented, "Happy birthday Mrs Mehta."

Actor Disha Parmar commented, "Happy Birthday @jank_ee (a string of red heart emojis)."

Nakuul and Jankee tied the knot on January 28, 2012, after dating for nine years. They had a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. Jankee is a singer, and the couple has a son named Sufi.

Nakuul made his television debut in 2012 with Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He later appeared in shows such as Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. He also appeared in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Disha Parmar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



