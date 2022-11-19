×
Breaking News
Mumbai: When clock strikes 7, it is party time for hawkers at Bandra
Mumbai local train update: No jumbo block on Western Railway suburban section on November 20
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Mumbai Crime: Father slits 6-year-old son’s throat after fight with wife
Aaditya slams Maha CM over BMC's functioning, scrapping of road tenders
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Neeti Mohan sponsors education of 9 year old singing contestant

Neeti Mohan sponsors education of 9-year-old singing contestant

Updated on: 19 November,2022 03:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Singer Neeti Mohan took the responsibility for 9-year-old contestant Harsh Sikandar's education after listening to his story from his father

Neeti Mohan sponsors education of 9-year-old singing contestant

Official Instagram Account of Neeti Mohan


Singer Neeti Mohan took the responsibility for 9-year-old contestant Harsh Sikandar's education after listening to his story from his father. The 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' contestant's father told Neeti that whatever money he receives from the jury members after his performance, he sends it all to his mother for her household expenditures.


Also Read: Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal dance together on Kishore Da's song 'Mere Samne'

She said: "Since the day I met you, you've made a special place in my heart. I want to be in touch with you all my life, no matter how old you are or how famous you become in the future. I would like to take care of your education going forward, your studies, your music, your clothes, and your toys. Everything will come to you from Neeti Didi."



Also Read: Bharti Singh has a fan in Asha Bhosle

The singer, who got a lot of popularity for her songs such as 'Ishq Wala Love', 'Tu Hi Tu', or 'Naino Wale Ne', added that she learned an important lesson from the contestant that one can help others with limited resources also. "I have learnt from Harsh that even if you don't have anything in life, you should still have a big heart and give it to others. God will give it to me, and I will give it to him," she added.

The singing reality show is judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan.


Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
shankar mahadevan neeti mohan anu malik tv show TV News TV updates Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz Entertainment News Update

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK