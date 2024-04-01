Newlyweds Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh drop first photos as ‘Mr & Mrs’

Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh, who have been dominating headlines for their wedding, have now dropped their first post as a married couple

‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ fame Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh got married in a dreamy North Indian-style wedding ceremony on March 30. The couple, who have been dominating headlines for their wedding, have now dropped their first post as a married couple.

Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh’s First Post

Taking to his Instagram, Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh have dropped a series of pictures from their wedding. In the series of beautiful snapshots, Pooja was seen wearing a gorgeous red heavy lehenga, while Karan was seen wearing an ivory sherwani paired with a maroon shawl. While dropping the pics, they wrote, “Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Sharma.”

Pooja Singh on her Marriage

Earlier while talking about her wedding with Karan Sharma, Pooja shared, "So, it is going to happen on the 30th of March. It will be a north-Indian style wedding which will start in the evening, followed by dance, music and celebration. We will have our haldi and mehndi rituals on the 29th of March which will be a close-knit affair. On the wedding day, there will be many friends from the industry attending the function. Initially, we planned on having an intimate wedding, but when you live in Mumbai, you can't possibly plan a small function. Our guest list is increasing day by day (chukkles)."

Gushing about their relationship and how they met, Pooja Singh stated, "I remember meeting him towards the end of December last week. I was waiting for him when he came there with his sister and we chatted and our vibes just clicked. Soon after, he had to fly to Chandigarh for Udaariyaan and our parents met. After he returned, he was like Let's get married. And from that day, the planning started and it is still happening. After how things happened with Karan, I realized that sometimes you don't need a very long time with someone to know them or fall for them. At times, even in a few meetings, you can decide the fate of the relationship. We both have our pasts and this is a second marriage for both of us. We have a lot of unsaid understanding and that's what I love about us."

To note, this will be Karan's second marriage. His first marriage was to singer Tia Kar, which lasted from 2016 to 2019.