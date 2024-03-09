Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram account to share the first official video from her mehendi ceremony

Pic courtesy/ Instagram

Listen to this article Surbhi Chandna shares first video from dreamy mehendi ceremony with Karan Sharma x 00:00

Actress Surbhi Chandna who recently tied the knot with her longtime beau Karan Sharma, on Saturday dropped a video of her mehendi ceremony, giving her fans major fashion goals for wedding. The couple, who have been together for over 13 years, tied the knot on March 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The 'Qubool Hai' fame actress took to her Instagram account, where she enjoys 5.9 million followers, and shared a Reel, wherein we can see her dressed in a multicolored blouse with hues of green, blue, and purple with golden work on it. The choli had small colourful embellishments hanging to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

She opted for olive green plain lehenga and a matching dupatta. For makeup, she opted for muted brown lips, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and a blue bindi. Surbhi's long tresses were left open and styled in soft curls. For the accessories, she wore big green jhumkas, bangles and a big nose ring.

The video shows the groom in green ethnic kurta pyjama with golden work on it. The lovebirds can be seen dancing against a picturesque royal backdrop. They are both laughing their hearts out, hugging and Karan giving his ladylove a kiss.

The post is captioned: "Haaye Ve Main Kalli Hoyi... Tere Pichhe Challi Hoyi." The video garnered 62.2K views in just 20 minutes, with fans showering love for the newlyweds in the comment section. Meanwhile, Surbhi was last seen in the show 'Sherdil Shergill'. She is also known for her role in 'Naagin 5'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever