Breaking News
Marathas should not fall prey to false promises on reservations: Raj Thackeray
Cop's body found on railway tracks in Beed, suicide note recovered
ED attachment of Baramati Agro assets politically motivated: Rohit Pawar
Sharad Pawar declares Supriya Sule as party candidate from Baramati
Mumbai Coastal Road: Mumbai Police sets speed limit on coastal Road, check complete list of traffic rules
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Surbhi Chandna shares first video from dreamy mehendi ceremony with Karan Sharma
<< Back to Elections 2024

Surbhi Chandna shares first video from dreamy mehendi ceremony with Karan Sharma

Updated on: 09 March,2024 07:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram account to share the first official video from her mehendi ceremony

Surbhi Chandna shares first video from dreamy mehendi ceremony with Karan Sharma

Pic courtesy/ Instagram

Listen to this article
Surbhi Chandna shares first video from dreamy mehendi ceremony with Karan Sharma
x
00:00

Actress Surbhi Chandna who recently tied the knot with her longtime beau Karan Sharma, on Saturday dropped a video of her mehendi ceremony, giving her fans major fashion goals for wedding. The couple, who have been together for over 13 years, tied the knot on March 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.


The 'Qubool Hai' fame actress took to her Instagram account, where she enjoys 5.9 million followers, and shared a Reel, wherein we can see her dressed in a multicolored blouse with hues of green, blue, and purple with golden work on it. The choli had small colourful embellishments hanging to it.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)


She opted for olive green plain lehenga and a matching dupatta. For makeup, she opted for muted brown lips, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and a blue bindi. Surbhi's long tresses were left open and styled in soft curls. For the accessories, she wore big green jhumkas, bangles and a big nose ring.

The video shows the groom in green ethnic kurta pyjama with golden work on it. The lovebirds can be seen dancing against a picturesque royal backdrop. They are both laughing their hearts out, hugging and Karan giving his ladylove a kiss.

The post is captioned: "Haaye Ve Main Kalli Hoyi... Tere Pichhe Challi Hoyi." The video garnered 62.2K views in just 20 minutes, with fans showering love for the newlyweds in the comment section. Meanwhile, Surbhi was last seen in the show 'Sherdil Shergill'. She is also known for her role in 'Naagin 5'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Surbhi Chandna indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK