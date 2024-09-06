Nia Sharma escapes fire on the sets of her TV show 'Suhagan Chudail'. The actress took to Instagram to share a video of the incident where she can be seen surrounded by men holding torches

Nia Sharma

Listen to this article Nia Sharma narrowly escapes fire while shooting for 'Suhagan Chudail', watch video x 00:00

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular actresses on television. The actress is currently seen on the show 'Suhagan Chudail'. During the shoot of one of the upcoming episodes, the actress narrowly escaped fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, Nia took to her Instagram feed to share a bunch of photos and videos from her shoot day. For the shoot, she was seen dressed in a black bralette and shiny floor-length skirt. She was seen wearing bold make-up and had long straight hair to complete her look. She also shared a video from the shoot location. The team seems to be shooting a well-choreographed sequence in what looks like a cave. In the clip, she was seen standing in between a circle of men carrying torches. However, when she tries to escape the circle, a flame is directed towards her. Nia immediately bends back and falls on the ground in the impact to avoid the fire getting close to her. Following this, the team behind the camera was heard saying, “Cut” after Nia collapsed.

Thankfully Nia is alright and successfully avoided a mishap on set. She then took to her social media handle to share glimpses from the shoot day and wrote, "When they say lit…and it literally gets on fire… #suhaganchudail.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Suhagan Chudail marks Nia Sharma's comeback to TV

The show 'Suhagan Chudail' marks Nia's return to fictional TV after four years. Nia Sharma has been one of the leading actresses in the television industry, wowing audiences with her roles in shows like 'Jamai Raja' and 'Naagin.' However, for the past four years, the actress has been keeping away from TV.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actress addressed her break and said that though it was not a conscious decision, she didn’t mind it. “I also happened to ask myself why I sat for so long when there were offers coming to me left, right, and center. I wasn’t begging for work. I could afford to take this break and just sit back and relax, and find a project that would suit me. I was okay with this phase. I am not someone who is afraid of fading away,” said the 'Naagin' star.

Further, as she talked about her break, she shared that she was waiting for the right script to make her comeback. “That's because I didn’t find them interesting enough. But, I am so glad that with television, every show that comes, they make sure to call me; karna na karna is a different thing. I don’t go and tell people specially that maine yeh aur vo show refuse kardia, that’s not in my nature. After four years, I think I am back with a banger,” Sharma concluded.