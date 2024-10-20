Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > WATCH Nia Sharma enjoys a fun filled ocean getaway

WATCH: Nia Sharma enjoys a fun-filled ocean getaway

Updated on: 20 October,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

In the video shared by Nia, she can be seen dressed in a black swimsuit and taking a dip in the ocean water. She is also seen having fun on the boat and enjoying the thrill of the waves

WATCH: Nia Sharma enjoys a fun-filled ocean getaway

Picture Courtesy/Nia Sharma's Instagram account

Listen to this article
WATCH: Nia Sharma enjoys a fun-filled ocean getaway
x
00:00

Television actress Nia Sharma took to her Instagram and shared some stories and videos in which she is seen enjoying her vacation in Phuket, Thailand. 


She posted a video that shows her exploring Maya Bay and captioned the video that read, “Exactly where I planned to be… Maya Bay… (No Bae) #phiphiisland #mayabay #lagoon.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)


In the video shared by Nia, she can be seen dressed in a black swimsuit and taking a dip in the ocean water. She is also seen having fun on the boat and enjoying the thrill of the waves.

Nia recently made a headline when rumors of her joining ‘Big Boss’ spread like wildfire. She later took to social media and denied all the rumors and apologised to her fans. She wrote, “To all the fans and well-wishers I have disappointed – truly been overwhelmed for the tremendous support, love, and crazy hype! Almost made me want to go inside the house for once. Made me realise what I have earned in the last 14 years. Can’t say I didn’t enjoy the hype and attention. But please don’t blame me. It wasn’t me.”

On the work front, Nia Sharma started her career in 2010 with a television show on Star Plus ‘Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha’ as Anu. She made her recognition with the parallel main lead role of Manvi Chaudhary alongside Krystle D’Souza, Karan Tacker, and Kushal Tandon in the show titled ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ and ‘Jamai Raja’ as Roshni Patel. ‘Jamai Raja’ also came up with a sequel. Most recently she was seen playing a ‘Chudail’ in the show ‘Suhaagan Chudail’ which was aired on Colors.

Also, she participated in some reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made in India, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nia sharma thailand television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK