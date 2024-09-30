After refusing to be a part of the show for years, Nia Sharma has finally caved in and will be entering the Bigg Boss 18 house. The show hosted by Salman Khan will premiere on October 6

Nia Sharma

Listen to this article Confirmed! Nia Sharma to participate in Bigg Boss 18 hosted by Salman Khan x 00:00

Salman Khan-hosted popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18 is all set to premiere on October 6. There has been a lot of buzz around the contestants of the new season as it is the people inside the house who make or break the show. And now, we have the first confirmed contestant of the season. During the finale of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14', host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty revealed that Nia Sharma will be entering the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit Shetty confirms Nia Sharma's participation on Bigg Boss 18

During the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Laughter Chef participants Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh and Kashmera Shah made a guest appearance. Upon their arrival, Shetty revealed that Nia would be entering the Bigg Boss house. He wished her luck but the actress looked nervous. On the show, Nia asked KKK 14 contestant and former Bigg Boss participant Abhishek Kumar to wish her well. He responded by saying that he would support her and would be voting for her.

Nia Sharma has time and again been offered to participate on the show. However, she has always turned it down. She had previously entered the house in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 as a guest for a few days.

Everything you need to know about Bigg Boss 18

Salman Khan announced the premiere date for the new season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 18'. Colors TV took to their official Instagram account and dropped a video announcement, revealing that the clock is ticking and the best time of the year is near as 'Bigg Boss' will have its grand premiere on October 6th at 9 PM.

This year, the theme of 'Bigg Boss 18' will revolve around the future. Earlier, it was reported that the theme would also be reflected in the design of the house and the alteration in the format. The promo for season 18 also shows Salman Khan talking about how 'Bigg Boss' will expose the future of the contestants, and this time it will be ‘Time Ka Taandav.’

The makers are yet to confirm the final set of contestants for Bigg Boss 18. However, a lot of names have started making the rounds on the internet. The prominent names include Karan Veer Mehra, Nyrra Banerji, Chaahat Pandey, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sameera Reddy, Dolly Chaiwala, Karan Patel, and Isha Koppikar, among others.