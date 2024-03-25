Conceding that she enjoys the thrills, Nikki added, “I was thrilled to climb the pipe under the guidance of experts and with precautions”

Nikki Sharma, who plays Shakti in the television serial, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, is excited about having shot an action sequence recently. The episode required her to climb the pipes to reach Shiv’s (Arjun Bijlani) hospital room and ensure his safety. “Portraying the character of Shakti has actually made me overcome my fears. The stunts I performed in the show used to be challenging initially,” said the actor. Conceding that she enjoys the thrills, Nikki added, “I was thrilled to climb the pipe under the guidance of experts and with precautions.”

