Actress Nikki Tamboli recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with dengue after her Dubai trip. The actress expressed her shock over the diagnosis, saying she did not realise when a mosquito bit her

Actress Nikki Tamboli recently left everyone shocked after revealing that she tested positive for dengue after returning from her Dubai trip. She took to her Instagram handle to inform fans about her diagnosis. And now in a recent interview, Nikki opened up about the details of her health and expressed shock about it as well.

Actress Nikki Tamboli recently left everyone shocked after revealing that she tested positive for dengue after returning from her Dubai trip. She took to her Instagram handle to inform fans about her diagnosis. And now in a recent interview, Nikki opened up about the details of her health and expressed shock about it as well.

Nikki Tamboli on her dengue diagnosis

Nikki Tamboli, during an interview with Etimes TV, expressed her shock after learning about her dengue diagnosis following her Dubai trip. For the unversed, Nikki was in Dubai with her boyfriend, Arbaz Patel, to celebrate her birthday.

During her interview, Nikki Tamboli said, “I honestly don’t even know how this happened. When I was in Dubai, I never realised any mosquitoes bit me. As far as I know, a mosquito never bit me, so it’s very shocking to know how dengue happened to me. I’m already in shock—despite taking care of myself, I still don’t understand how this happened.”

She also revealed that her health has been deteriorating with each passing day. She revealed, “I’ve been unwell for the last six days. My face is so swollen, I can't even tell you. I'm sleeping almost 24/7, taking medicines, and trying to stay hydrated. Right now, I'm taking a break for 10 days to completely recover because this has taken a toll on me.”

Nikki said that she is, in fact, feeling sad because the fever is getting terrible. She has not even been able to celebrate her favourite Ganpati festival and is currently on bed rest. Nikki Tamboli will now be missing her boyfriend, Arbaz Patel, who has gone to do an upcoming reality show, Rise And Fall. She even gave a shoutout to him ahead of the show.

Nikki Tamboli reacts to Usha Nankarni's comment

In other news, on August 22, Nikki clarified her stance on veteran actor Usha Nadkarni's remarks calling her an "egoistic" personality. While making it clear that she holds immense respect for the veteran star, Nikki said, "I have huge respect for Usha ji. Just because you are senior and I am junior, and I don't flatter you or say yes to everything, doesn't mean you can say anything about me."

"Please don't judge me as egoistic, I know my personality and so do my fans. Apart from the respect I have for you, no one else has the right to judge me."

For the uninitiated, Usha Nadkarni in an interview, talked about Nikki and stated that she never initiated any conversation with her and always came across to be reserved and snooty. Usha and Nikki shot together for Celebrity Master Chef this year. Nikki had said, "It's not easy to come out as the first runner-up in such a tough show. But I did it by being myself. It's not in my nature to flatter people for acceptance. My fans love me for the person I truly am, and that emotional bond with them is my real strength, Nikki added.

(With inputs from IANS)