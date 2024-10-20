Breaking News
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: 'OTT is blurring lines between television and film actors'

Updated on: 21 October,2024 06:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who has bagged two web shows, says OTT has bridged the gap between film and TV actors

Pics/Instagram

In the past five years, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has firmly established herself in the television industry with Choti Sarrdaarni, and more recently, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Now, it’s time for her to make her OTT debut. The actor has been roped in for a legal drama and a direct-to-OTT film. Having started out with television, Ahluwalia recognises that OTT platforms have become a leveller of sorts, giving actors across diverse media a platform to showcase their talent.


“Although I began my career in television and modelling, I find OTT platforms incredibly appealing and lucrative. They offer not only additional opportunities for actors like us, but also attract established names from the film industry, blurring the lines between television and film actors,” she reasons.


Ahluwalia believes digital platforms have changed the rules of the entertainment industry and fostered an environment of meritocracy. She elaborates, “OTT platforms have completely redefined the game, levelling the playing field for actors across mediums. What matters now is pure talent, not where you started. As someone who has transitioned from television to OTT, I can confidently say the lines between TV and films have blurred for good. It’s empowering to see how platforms are pushing boundaries and offering actors like me the chance to showcase our versatility in ways that weren’t possible before.”


