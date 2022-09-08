Breaking News
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 'Kartavya Path' at India Gate
Mumbai: Most kaali-peeli taxis don't have seatbelt, experts raise concern
British Queen Elizabeth-II's doctors express their "concern" over her health
Mumbai: MP’s PA held for impersonating Amit Shah’s security officer
Mumbai: D-man to be probed for allegedly threatening Malad high-rise residents
Mumbai: 26/11 hero’s family shocked to get gallantry medal by post
Maharashtra reports 1,076 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Olympian athlete Dutee Chand to participate in dance reality show

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa': Olympian athlete Dutee Chand to participate in dance reality show

Updated on: 08 September,2022 08:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Dutee Chand, who last competed in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022, is taking on this new challenge and is ready to shake a leg with her choreographer Ravina on this platform

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa': Olympian athlete Dutee Chand to participate in dance reality show

Dutee Chand


Indian athlete Dutee Chand is all set to compete in an intense dance battle as she joins the stellar line-up of celebrity contestants in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' on Colors TV.


The competition in this season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' is fierce and the dancing prowess of the contestants has been shining through in each episode. The challenge is hard but who better to ace it than an Olympic star?

Dutee Chand, who last competed in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022, is taking on this new challenge and is ready to shake a leg with her choreographer Ravina on this platform.


Also Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Madhuri Dixit compares Dheeraj Dhoopar to Ranveer Singh after his second performance

Speaking about her participation in the show, Dutee expressed gratitude, "I've never imagined myself performing different dance forms and competing against such stellar performers. Having said that, as a sportsperson, I love taking on new challenges that are thrown at me."

She added, "I am used to performing in front of live viewers, but this is going to be a new experience altogether. Learning any new art form is not easy but with the help of my choreographer, I am excited to take this up as a challenge and perform to the best of my capabilities. I am looking forward to meeting the judges and performing in front of them. I would like to thank COLORS for putting their trust in me and I hope that my fans and the audience will support me in my exciting new endeavour."

Talking about the show, Bollywood producer Karan Johar, actors Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit will be seen judging the new season.

Apart from Dutee Chand, television actors Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor, Ali Asgar, and Paras Kalnawat will also be part of the new season of the show.

Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you looking forward to watch Kajol in the remake of `The Good Wife`?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
jhalak dikhhla jaa television news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK