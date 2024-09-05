On Teacher's Day 2024, Kajol thanks her mom Tanuja and daughter Nysa for 'all the lessons'

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture from her toddler days. In the monochrome picture a baby kajol is seen sitting on her mother’s shoulders

Kajol

Actress Kajol on the occasion of Teacher’s Day shared that the two biggest teachers in her life are her mother Tanuja and daughter Nysa.

“To the two bigggest teachers of my life … my mom who gave me all the lessons and the child me who learnt them in her own way.. stumbling and falling and misunderstanding and experiencing .. I can see u both so much clearer now .. #happyteachersday #firstteacher #motherknowsbest,” she wrote as the caption.

Kajol's upcoming work includes 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens' and 'Do Patti'. In 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens', Kajol reunites with choreographer-director Prabhudeva after 27 years after 'Minsara Kanavu', which was released in 1997. The upcoming pan-India film is set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Kajol has been in the industry for almost 32 years. She is now gearing up for the release of 'Do Patti', which also has Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh in pivotal roles.

'Do Patti' is labelled as a mystery thriller, which is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and tells the tale set in the northern Indian hills.

She was last seen in “Lust Stories 2”, an anthology directed by R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. The film has an ensemble cast including Mrunal Thakur, Kumud Mishra, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, Vijay Varma and others.

Kajol featured in the “Tilchatta” segment of the anthology, which was directed by Amit Sharma, revolving around debauchery.