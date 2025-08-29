Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi: Parag Tyagi continues the ritual of welcoming Bappa for late wife Shefali Jariwala

Updated on: 29 August,2025 09:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Parag Tyagi welcomed Bappa home this Ganesh Chaturthi while remembering his late wife, Shefali Jariwala. He performed the aarti and placed the idol before Shefali’s picture as he continued the tradition

Ganesh Chaturthi: Parag Tyagi continues the ritual of welcoming Bappa for late wife Shefali Jariwala

Picture Courtesy/Pari aur Simba ke Papa's Instagram account

Parag Tyagi missed his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, as he welcomed Bappa to their home this year without her.

He shared a video on social media where he was seen performing Bappa's aarti, and later taking the idol in front of a picture of Shefali. He was accompanied by his mother-in-law, Sunita Jariwala.



Parag revealed that Shefali wished that Bappa should never stop visiting their home, and hence, he welcomed Bappa this year as well to shower blessings on her departed soul.


 
 
 
 
 
"Pari always wanted that bappa shall never stop visiting and bless her home. This year also bappa visited and showered his blessings on u my baby ….Always keep smiling my love....Mom sunita.jariwala put all the hard work..Love you eternally Pari," he wrote.

A lot of netizens extend their support to Parag after seeing the video.

An Insta user shared: "I just get so sad when I see your posts. Sad that life has been so unfair to you and sad that a love so rarely pure is separated by heaven and earth. Wishing you love, prayers and strength."

Another one penned, "Pari Bhot khush hogi ye dekh ke...Bappa bless you sir...Pari jaha bhi hogi Bappa bless her."

The third comment read, "How difficult it is for him to live with out her."

Shefali was known to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with full enthusiasm every year.

For those who do not know, Shefali passed away on June 27 this year due to a cardiac arrest.

Fulfilling her late wife's wish, Parag recently established the “Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation” to take care of kids' welfare and education.

Announcing the foundation, he wrote on social media, “Congratulations Doston Navya, Kavya, Ishan &amp; Inaya few more drops in the ocean of #shefalijariwalarisefoundation. Keep praying and keep showering ur love so we can fulfil Pari’s dream and help as many underprivileged children we can so grateful #shefalijariwala.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

