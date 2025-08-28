The idols, all Gharguti (Household), were immersed at a mix of natural and artificial immersion sites under the supervision of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the TMC, officials said

All immersions took place peacefully, and no untoward incidents were reported, officials said. Representational Pic/Nimesh Dave

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra on Thursday said that it facilitated the immersion of over 5,200 Lord Ganesh idols across various locations in the city till 10 pm on Thursday, as part of the one-and-a-half day Ganesh Visarjan .

The Thane civic officials said that a total of 5,210 Ganesh idols were immersed on August 28 during the ongoing Ganesh festival 2025.

The idols, mostly Gharguti (Household), were immersed at a mix of natural and artificial immersion sites under the supervision of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the TMC, they said.

The immersions were recorded at the following lakes and ponds in Thane city-

Masunda Lake (Dattamandhir Ghat): 1,070

Kharegaon Lake: 400

Ahilyadevi Holkar: 366

Ambeghosale Lake: 227

Railadevi Ghat 1: 290

Kolshet Ghat (Artificial Pond) – 265

Diva-Ganesh Ghat – 218

Khidkali Lake: 81

Amit Garden (Artificial Pond): 161

Shankar Mandir Lake – 35

Mitbunder Lake: 206

Parsik Lake Ghats 1 & 2: 31

Mullabaug: 572

"A Sarvajanik (public) idol was immersed at Gaikmukh," an official said.

The Thane Municipal Corporation had arranged immersion points under various ward s including -- Jawahar Bagh Ward , Kopri Ward , Wagle Ward, Balkum Ward, Mumbra Ward and Shil Ward, the officials said.

"All immersions took place peacefully, and no untoward incidents were reported. Authorities ensured proper crowd management, lighting, medical aid, and environmental measures at the immersion sites," said civic officials.

Earlier, the civic body had announced that the TMC has made immersion arrangements at 134 locations across the city. These include --23 artificial lakes, 77 tank immersion systems, 15 mobile immersion units, 9 creek ghat immersion points, 10 idol acceptance centres.

To ensure smooth operations, staff will be deployed in two shifts, and cranes and barges will be made available at larger immersion sites, especially creek ghats, the civic body said.

The updated Green Immersion App offers users directions to the nearest immersion points and details about mobile units. Citizens are required to register on the app, which can be accessed via https://ecovisrjan.com, where a link and QR code are also provided.

The initiative aims to reduce environmental damage caused by idol immersions and make the process more efficient and accessible to residents.

According to an official statement issued ealier by the TMC, Ganesh idols up to six feet tall must be immersed in artificial ponds, while idols taller than six feet can be immersed in natural water bodies, in line with High Court guidelines.