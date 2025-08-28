Breaking News
Ganesh festival 2025: Girgaoncha Raja creates history with 851 kg, world's biggest traditional besan modak

Updated on: 28 August,2025 10:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Standing 4 feet tall, with a middle width of 3 feet 8 inches and a base width of 2 feet 4 inches, the modak was officially registered in the World Book of Records India

Ganesh festival 2025 celebrations in Mumbai soared to a historic milestone as the iconic Nikadwari Lane Sarvajanik Shree Ganeshotsav Mandal, famously known as Girgaoncha Raja, unveiled a record-breaking offering to Lord Ganesha – the world’s biggest modak crafted entirely with traditional Indian ingredients.

Standing 4 feet tall, with a middle width of 3 feet 8 inches and a base width of 2 feet 4 inches, the massive sweet weighs an astonishing 851 kilograms. The spectacular modak was officially registered in the World Book of Records India.



Lovingly prepared with precision and devotion, the colossal creation was made from authentic ingredients such as besan (gram flour), desi ghee, sugar, and elaichi (cardamom). Organisers emphasised that beyond its size, the offering symbolised a deep connection to Maharashtra’s culinary and cultural heritage, beautifully blending spirituality with craftsmanship.


A spokesperson for the mandal described the feat as both a devotional offering and a cultural tribute.

“This world-record modak is our homage to Bappa and our traditions. It represents not only devotion but also the richness of our ingredients and the dedication of our community,” the spokesperson said.

Ganesh Lingayat, Secretary of the mandal, explained the journey behind the achievement. “We have been working on this idea for two years, but due to various reasons, it couldn’t materialise earlier. Our wish was to create something unique for Bappa. After discussions with Fortune Oils, who supported us, we finalised the concept this year. Hygiene was our utmost priority, and the company’s only condition was to ensure the modak was consumed within two days. Already, half of it has been distributed among devotees. The remaining modak will also be shared with worshippers,” he said.

The unveiling attracted thousands of devotees who thronged the Girgaon mandal to witness the extraordinary sight. The modak is expected to remain one of the most captivating highlights of this year’s Ganeshotsav, drawing visitors for its sheer scale and devotional essence.

For centuries, modak has been revered as Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet and a central part of Ganeshotsav festivities. By preparing the largest modak with traditional recipes, the organisers have reinforced the spiritual essence of the festival while showcasing India’s culinary pride on a global stage.

As chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” echoed through Girgaon, the record-setting event underscored how Ganeshotsav continues to unite communities through faith, art, innovation, and heritage.

