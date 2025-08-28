Treasurer Mangesh Dattaram Dalvi said that 80 people have been assigned the duty of counting the donations received. He further informed that last year's donation from devotees amounted to Rs 48 lakh

Devotees thronged Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal on Day 1 of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday. The mandal has received a large number of donations from devotees and began counting them on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

Treasurer Mangesh Dattaram Dalvi said that 80 people have been assigned the duty of counting the donations. He further informed that last year's donation from devotees amounted to Rs 48 lakh.

"This is the first day's box. Now the counting is just starting. There are three boxes. So far, one box has been opened. 80 people are here for the counting. Last year, we got 48 lakh rupees on the first day," stated Dalvi.

Every year, millions of devotees from across the country visit the Lalbaugcha Raja mandal for darshan. While the 10-day festival will witness a huge footfall of devotees, the unveiling of the idol and the immersion also witness a large number of crowds.

The Lalbaugcha Raja is popular across the country as the idol is believed to a wish-fulfilling Ganpati. Located in Putlabai Chawl, the Lalbaughcha Raja was established before independence, in 1934, and marks its 92nd year of celebrations.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', was observed on August 27. The auspicious 10-day period of festivities will end on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

The festival is also called 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. During this massive event, various pandals across the city honour Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings'. The festival is celebrated with great pomp in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, with lakhs of devotees gathering in mandals to seek Lord Ganesh's blessings. However, now, the festival is gaining popularity in other parts of India as well as abroad.

Apart from the public celebrations, devotees also people the idols of Lord Ganpati to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals. Lord Ganesha is considered as the 'Remover of Obstacles' and the god of wisdom and intelligence.

