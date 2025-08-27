Celebrating its 92nd year, Lalbaugcha Raja unveils a grand 2025 theme that fuses the divinity of Tirupati Balaji with Lord Ganesha. Created by the Yogesh Popat Design team with 250 craftsmen, the pandal recreates elements of the Tirumala temple while preserving Ganeshotsav traditions, symbolising prosperity, devotion, and protection.

Celebrating its 92nd year, Lalbaugcha Raja is set to mesmerise devotees with a unique theme that beautifully blends the divinity of Lord Tirupati Balaji with the beloved Ganapati. The grand pandal, which draws millions of visitors annually, has taken on a fresh creative direction for 2025.

Traditionally, the late art director Nitin Desai would conceptualise and execute the elaborate decorations. “He was God-gifted. His vision and ideation can be seldom matched. However, the show must go on. This year, the team has done a wonderful job and brought to life something unique,” said Sudhir Salvi, head of the Lalbaug Ganesh Mandal. To reimagine the pandal this year, the committee invited seven different creative teams. Among them was the renowned Yogesh Popat Design team, which played a pivotal role in shaping the concept.

Speaking to mid-day, artist Lal Bahadur Yadav from YPD revealed the scale of the effort. “Our team of nearly 250 craftsmen worked day and night for one and a half months. Various materials such as steel, plastic, iron, and rubber were used to establish this grand entrance. Every detail was carefully designed to blend the aura of Tirupati Balaji with the devotion and charm of Lalbaugcha Raja,” he said.

The theme symbolises the union of two godly powers, reflecting prosperity, protection, and devotion. Elements of the Tirumala temple have been recreated and merged seamlessly with traditional Ganeshotsav aesthetics. The intricate work delivers grandeur on a scale devotees expect from the iconic pandal, while also offering something spiritually new and uplifting.