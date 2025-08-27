Breaking News
Passengers stranded in darkness amid Ganpati rush as Diva-Sawantwadi Express halts overnight
Elphinstone bridge in Parel to close from September 10
CHRI welcomes ECI recognition of voters as stakeholders but flags accountability
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 theme meets Tirupati Balaji
Mumbai rains: Lake levels in seven reservoirs rise to 96.74 per cent
Charkop police arrest four in Rs 38 crore fake bank guarantee fraud
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 theme meets Tirupati Balaji

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 theme meets Tirupati Balaji

Updated on: 27 August,2025 08:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ritika Gondhalekar | ritika.gondhalekar@mid-day.com

Top

Celebrating its 92nd year, Lalbaugcha Raja unveils a grand 2025 theme that fuses the divinity of Tirupati Balaji with Lord Ganesha. Created by the Yogesh Popat Design team with 250 craftsmen, the pandal recreates elements of the Tirumala temple while preserving Ganeshotsav traditions, symbolising prosperity, devotion, and protection.

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 theme meets Tirupati Balaji

Lalbaugcha Raja is set to mesmerise, blending the divinity of Lord Tirupati Balaji with the beloved Ganapati. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 theme meets Tirupati Balaji
x
00:00

Celebrating its 92nd year, Lalbaugcha Raja is set to mesmerise devotees with a unique theme that beautifully blends the divinity of Lord Tirupati Balaji with the beloved Ganapati. The grand pandal, which draws millions of visitors annually, has taken on a fresh creative direction for 2025.

Celebrating its 92nd year, Lalbaugcha Raja is set to mesmerise devotees with a unique theme that beautifully blends the divinity of Lord Tirupati Balaji with the beloved Ganapati. The grand pandal, which draws millions of visitors annually, has taken on a fresh creative direction for 2025.

Traditionally, the late art director Nitin Desai would conceptualise and execute the elaborate decorations. “He was God-gifted. His vision and ideation can be seldom matched. However, the show must go on. This year, the team has done a wonderful job and brought to life something unique,” said Sudhir Salvi, head of the Lalbaug Ganesh Mandal. To reimagine the pandal this year, the committee invited seven different creative teams. Among them was the renowned Yogesh Popat Design team, which played a pivotal role in shaping the concept.



Speaking to mid-day, artist Lal Bahadur Yadav from YPD revealed the scale of the effort. “Our team of nearly 250 craftsmen worked day and night for one and a half months. Various materials such as steel, plastic, iron, and rubber were used to establish this grand entrance. Every detail was carefully designed to blend the aura of Tirupati Balaji with the devotion and charm of Lalbaugcha Raja,” he said.


The theme symbolises the union of two godly powers, reflecting prosperity, protection, and devotion. Elements of the Tirumala temple have been recreated and merged seamlessly with traditional Ganeshotsav aesthetics. The intricate work delivers grandeur on a scale devotees expect from the iconic pandal, while also offering something spiritually new and uplifting.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

lalbaugcha raja tirupati ganpati Ganpati festival ganesh chaturthi Ganeshotsav Ganesh festival mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK