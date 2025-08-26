Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Parel hospital leverages Lalbaugcha Raja to promote organ donation

Updated on: 26 August,2025 05:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Hemal Ashar | hemal@mid-day.com

The Gleneagles Hospital in Parel has partnered with the Lalbaug mandal to use their mammoth platform with its daily footfalls to raise awareness about organ donation

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Parel hospital leverages Lalbaugcha Raja to promote organ donation

Lalbaugcha Raja attracts lakhs of devotees each day. FILE PIC

Mumbai’s iconic Ganpati Mandal — the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal — is in full throttle mode, with last-minute preparations for lakhs of devotees expected to visit seeking Bappa’s blessings in the 10 days beginning Wednesday.

The Gleneagles Hospital in Parel has partnered with the Lalbaug mandal to use their mammoth platform with its daily footfalls to raise awareness about organ donation. There will be a special pledge stall set up by the Hospital in the mandal area, starting Wednesday, where people can learn about organ donation, register, and make a pledge to donate.



Sudhir Salvi, trustee, Lalbaugcha Raja mandal, added, “Lakhs of devotees come here with prayers in their hearts. Through this initiative, they can also spread hope for others by pledging their organs. We are proud to support this life-saving mission.”


‘Life-giving’

Dr Bipin Chevale, CEO, Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai, said, “This is the first time that we have tied up with this mandal, though we have conducted different programmes to raise awareness about organ donation. The mandal has given us this stall space voluntarily, at no cost. The location we believe is ideal, as we are in the vicinity — the proverbial stone’s throw away from Lalbaug. There will be lakhs of devotees visiting daily. They can educate themselves and even take a pledge form.”

Dr Bipin Chevale, Gleneagles Hospital, said, cultural, religious issues hamper organ donation. PIC/BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTDr Bipin Chevale, Gleneagles Hospital, said, cultural, religious issues hamper organ donation. PIC/BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The doctor reminded one that this hospital has been in the transplant space since its inception in 2012. “We have done heart, liver, lung, kidney, pancreas and intestine transplants. Though awareness may be up from a few years ago, there is still a low rate of organ donation. Cadaveric donation is very helpful.  There are a number of cultural issues, too, which prove impediments for donation. The hopeful few are at times waiting for years and may even pass away waiting for a transplant.”

One donation saves lives

The CEO invoked the idea of greatness in giving as he stated, “Organ donation is the greatest gift one can give. Just as Lord Ganesha removes obstacles, pledging organs can remove the biggest obstacle for patients battling organ failure — the wait for a second chance at life. Do remember that one cadaveric donor can save up to eight lives, making the donor immortal in a way. Taking this pledge in front of Bappa adds a sacred meaning to the cause.”

