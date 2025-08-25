“The Mandal does not issue VIP passes or charge money for darshan. Some websites and social media handles are spreading false information,” the Mandal posted on X

Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal on Monday issued a cautionary note on X, warning devotees against fake VIP darshan passes.

“The Mandal does not issue VIP passes or charge money for darshan. Some websites and social media handles are spreading false information,” the post read.

It further urged devotees not to fall prey to such frauds and to rely only on official communication platforms. “Do not believe or circulate unverified news. For authentic updates, always refer to our official channels,” the Mandal stated.

Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal unveiled the first look of this year's idol on Sunday.

The first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol was introduced by performing traditional folk dance and song amid the presence of hundreds of devotees who had gathered to get a glimpse of their favourite deity.

Every year, during the grand festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, millions of devotees flock to Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja, the most iconic Ganesh idol in the city. Known as the King of Lalbaug, this revered idol is not only a symbol of devotion but also a cultural landmark. While almost every Mumbaikar knows about its massive crowds and grandeur, there are several fascinating facts about Lalbaugcha Raja that many may not be aware of.

The first Lalbaugcha Raja idol was installed in 1934. The local fishing community and mill workers, who had lost their livelihoods due to the closure of a popular market in Lalbaug, vowed to Lord Ganesha for a permanent marketplace. When their prayers were answered, they started installing Ganesh idols in gratitude. Since then, Lalbaugcha Raja has been celebrated as the navasacha Ganpati, the Ganesha who fulfils wishes.

Devotees firmly believe that praying to Lalbaugcha Raja with a true heart fulfils wishes. Unlike other pandals where devotees line up just for darshan, here, the ‘navasachi line’ is dedicated to those seeking blessings to fulfil their vows, while the ‘mukh darshan line’ is for those who only wish to see the idol.

Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbaicha Raja revealed

The Mumbaicha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal unveiled the first look of this year's idol on Monday ahead of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 festivities that will begin on August 27.

This year’s decoration is based on the Rameshwaram Mandir in Tamil Nadu.