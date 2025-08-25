Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ganeshotsav 2025 Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal cautions against fake VIP darshan passes

Ganeshotsav 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal cautions against fake VIP darshan passes

Updated on: 25 August,2025 10:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

“The Mandal does not issue VIP passes or charge money for darshan. Some websites and social media handles are spreading false information,” the Mandal posted on X

Ganeshotsav 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal cautions against fake VIP darshan passes

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati 2025. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

Listen to this article
Ganeshotsav 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal cautions against fake VIP darshan passes
x
00:00

Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal on Monday issued a cautionary note on X, warning devotees against fake VIP darshan passes.

Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal on Monday issued a cautionary note on X, warning devotees against fake VIP darshan passes.

“The Mandal does not issue VIP passes or charge money for darshan. Some websites and social media handles are spreading false information,” the post read.



It further urged devotees not to fall prey to such frauds and to rely only on official communication platforms. “Do not believe or circulate unverified news. For authentic updates, always refer to our official channels,” the Mandal stated.


Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal unveiled the first look of this year's idol on Sunday. 

The first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol was introduced by performing traditional folk dance and song amid the presence of hundreds of devotees who had gathered to get a glimpse of their favourite deity. 

Every year, during the grand festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, millions of devotees flock to Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja, the most iconic Ganesh idol in the city. Known as the King of Lalbaug, this revered idol is not only a symbol of devotion but also a cultural landmark. While almost every Mumbaikar knows about its massive crowds and grandeur, there are several fascinating facts about Lalbaugcha Raja that many may not be aware of.

The first Lalbaugcha Raja idol was installed in 1934. The local fishing community and mill workers, who had lost their livelihoods due to the closure of a popular market in Lalbaug, vowed to Lord Ganesha for a permanent marketplace. When their prayers were answered, they started installing Ganesh idols in gratitude. Since then, Lalbaugcha Raja has been celebrated as the navasacha Ganpati, the Ganesha who fulfils wishes.

Devotees firmly believe that praying to Lalbaugcha Raja with a true heart fulfils wishes. Unlike other pandals where devotees line up just for darshan, here, the ‘navasachi line’ is dedicated to those seeking blessings to fulfil their vows, while the ‘mukh darshan line’ is for those who only wish to see the idol.

Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbaicha Raja revealed

The Mumbaicha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal unveiled the first look of this year's idol on Monday ahead of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 festivities that will begin on August 27.

This year’s decoration is based on the Rameshwaram Mandir in Tamil Nadu. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

lalbaugcha raja mumbai mumbai news ganesh chaturthi Ganeshotsav lalbaug parel Indian festival

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK