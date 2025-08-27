Breaking News
Palghar: Twelve dead as unauthorised building collapses in Virar
OBC quota can't be disturbed while granting reservation to Marathas: Maharashtra minister
Assam: Police seize drugs worth Rs 5 crore, 4 arrested in Puwamara
Jammu and Kashmir: BSF honours Constable Rajib Nunia, killed during border duty
PM Modi discusses Ukraine conflict, trade and technology with Finland President Alexander Stubb
US proposes fixed visa terms for students, exchange visitors and foreign media
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Cop injured after two trucks crash on Ghodbunder Road in Thane

Maharashtra: Cop injured after two trucks crash on Ghodbunder Road in Thane

Updated on: 27 August,2025 09:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The accident took place at around 7:39 am when one of the container, travelling from Vapi (Gujarat) to Nhava Sheva, lost control near the Gaimukh Ghat and collided head-on with an another container coming from Mumbai towards Surat, officials said

Maharashtra: Cop injured after two trucks crash on Ghodbunder Road in Thane

The accident led to oil spill on the road and traffic congestion. Pic/RDMC

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Cop injured after two trucks crash on Ghodbunder Road in Thane
x
00:00

A Thane traffic police constable was on Wednesday injured after two container trucks crashed on the Ghodbunder Road in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said.

A Thane traffic police constable was on Wednesday injured after two container trucks crashed on the Ghodbunder Road in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The accident occurred near the Gaimukh Traffic Police Chowki early on Wednesday morning, they said



According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the accident took place at around 7:39 am when one of the container, travelling from Vapi (Gujarat) to Nhava Sheva, lost control near the Gaimukh Ghat and collided head-on with an another container coming from Mumbai towards Surat.


One of the trucks was carrying 23 tonnes of plastic bags, while the other had 16 tonnes of imported machinery. The collision caused heavy oil spillage on the road, creating a major hazard for motorists, the officials said.

They said that Police Constable Tadvi, from the Kasarvadavali Traffic Division of Thane Police, who was on night duty at the Gaimukh Traffic Post, was seriously injured in the incident.

"He suffered injuries to his left leg and head, and was immediately taken to Titan Hospital on Ghodbunder Road. Hospital officials confirmed he received five stitches on his leg and three on his head," said an official.

Emergency response teams, including the Disaster Management Cell, Fire Brigade, and Traffic Police, rushed to the scene. One hydra machine, a crane, and a rescue vehicle were deployed.

The accident led to oil spill on the road which is dangerous for the vehicles. It was cleared using jet pipe water pressure to avoid further danger, the RDMC said.

It said that the accident led to massive traffic congestion on both lanes of Ghodbunder Road for nearly two hours, as efforts continued to move both damaged containers to the roadside.

Meanwhile, to improve the conditions of the roads in Thane, the civic authorities in the district have ordered the immediate repair of pothole-ridden roads to ease public inconvenience, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The district administration noted that the deteriorating condition of roads across Thane has caused significant hardship for residents. In response, an urgent meeting was held to address the issue ahead of the Ganesh festival, which typically sees a sharp increase in traffic and public movement.

“All roads must be made traffic-worthy and repaired properly before the festival begins,” the statement said, adding that a strict warning has been issued to all relevant departments.

“No delays or excuses will be tolerated,” the release stated.

The directive comes after public protests erupted in recent weeks over the unsafe and damaged state of many roads in the district.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

maharashtra thane Accident mumbai traffic mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK