The accident took place at around 7:39 am when one of the container, travelling from Vapi (Gujarat) to Nhava Sheva, lost control near the Gaimukh Ghat and collided head-on with an another container coming from Mumbai towards Surat, officials said

The accident led to oil spill on the road and traffic congestion. Pic/RDMC

A Thane traffic police constable was on Wednesday injured after two container trucks crashed on the Ghodbunder Road in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said.

A Thane traffic police constable was on Wednesday injured after two container trucks crashed on the Ghodbunder Road in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The accident occurred near the Gaimukh Traffic Police Chowki early on Wednesday morning, they said

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the accident took place at around 7:39 am when one of the container, travelling from Vapi (Gujarat) to Nhava Sheva, lost control near the Gaimukh Ghat and collided head-on with an another container coming from Mumbai towards Surat.

One of the trucks was carrying 23 tonnes of plastic bags, while the other had 16 tonnes of imported machinery. The collision caused heavy oil spillage on the road, creating a major hazard for motorists, the officials said.

They said that Police Constable Tadvi, from the Kasarvadavali Traffic Division of Thane Police, who was on night duty at the Gaimukh Traffic Post, was seriously injured in the incident.

"He suffered injuries to his left leg and head, and was immediately taken to Titan Hospital on Ghodbunder Road. Hospital officials confirmed he received five stitches on his leg and three on his head," said an official.

Emergency response teams, including the Disaster Management Cell, Fire Brigade, and Traffic Police, rushed to the scene. One hydra machine, a crane, and a rescue vehicle were deployed.

The accident led to oil spill on the road which is dangerous for the vehicles. It was cleared using jet pipe water pressure to avoid further danger, the RDMC said.

It said that the accident led to massive traffic congestion on both lanes of Ghodbunder Road for nearly two hours, as efforts continued to move both damaged containers to the roadside.

Meanwhile, to improve the conditions of the roads in Thane, the civic authorities in the district have ordered the immediate repair of pothole-ridden roads to ease public inconvenience, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The district administration noted that the deteriorating condition of roads across Thane has caused significant hardship for residents. In response, an urgent meeting was held to address the issue ahead of the Ganesh festival, which typically sees a sharp increase in traffic and public movement.

“All roads must be made traffic-worthy and repaired properly before the festival begins,” the statement said, adding that a strict warning has been issued to all relevant departments.

“No delays or excuses will be tolerated,” the release stated.

The directive comes after public protests erupted in recent weeks over the unsafe and damaged state of many roads in the district.