Playing Dr. Neelkant Rane, aka Neel, Param Singh has teamed up with Sanam Johar and Vaibhavi Hankare in the new season of the daily soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

After wrapping up Ishk Par Zor Nahi in 2021, Param Singh went missing from the screen for four years. However, the actor claims he acted every day and, when free, focused on honing his craft. “After it wrapped up, I resumed doing theatre and worked on pan-India plays. I did about 20 to 30 shows in 18 months. After that, I enrolled in acting workshops. In January 2022, I signed up for a web show and another project in 2023. I also did a film in 2024,” says Singh, adding that all three projects are either “unreleased or unfinished.” So, when he received the offer to play the lead in the long-running show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, he did not hesitate. “The delay in the shoots of my other projects was making me miss acting.”

Playing Dr Neelkant Rane, aka Neel, the actor has teamed up with Sanam Johar and Vaibhavi Hankare in the new season of the daily soap. He says he connected with his character instantly. “I liked the role as it is high on values, honesty, and sophistication. The sweet arc of a true family man clicked for me. In addition, it had a good plot and the best team,” shares Singh. He adds that while he has not watched all the previous episodes, he caught a few from the third instalment. “It was to understand the execution of the show before signing up for it,” he says.

When asked if he feared being out of sight and out of mind, Singh acknowledges it is a common phenomenon but insists he is not worried. “It’s a field [where] being relevant and visible to the audience [is important]. I am not socially active given my introverted nature, but I have constantly worked on myself. I am lucky to be where I am now in life,” he explains.