Eijaz Khan & Pavitra Punia

Listen to this article 'I told him I am not going to convert': Pavitra Punia makes BOLD statement after breakup with Eijaz Khan x 00:00

Pavitra Punia is one bold woman, and she has been quite clear about her views and opinions. While Punia was in the news for her breakup with Eijaz Khan, buzz had it that the actress broke up over religious differences. But how much of this buzz is true? The actress has finally reacted to these reports and clarified that there is nothing like that. However, the actress was very clear from the beginning that she will not convert.

I am not going to convert myself

The actress, in a recent interview, talked about her breakup with Eijaz Khan and stated, "In fact, my extended family was happy. Unko toh aisa lag raha tha ke inki toh industry aisi hai yahan jaat paat dekhte nahi hai. (They felt that in this industry, caste and religion don’t matter.) I did tell him (Eijaz Khan) that I am not going to convert myself." She further, while talking to Telly Masala, stated, "Jo insan paidaishi apne dharm ka wafadar nahi ho saka aur usko chhod diya, wo tumhare sath rahega? Tumhara bhi wafadar nahi hoga woh. (A person who couldn’t even remain loyal to their religion from birth and left it, do you think they will stay loyal to you? They won’t be loyal to you either.)"

We tried and tried, but it didn’t work

The actress hinted towards Eijaz being a narcissist and also subtly stated that it is the reason for their breakup. She said, "I tell this to every woman – if a man keeps suppressing you, he is a narcissist. Don’t stay with him. In our case, it reached a point where we tried and tried, but it didn’t work. How much could we keep trying?"

About Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz, last seen in Naagmani and Shah Rukh Khans Jawan,' respectively, developed a close bond during their time on the reality show Bigg Boss. Despite their love-hate dynamic with occasional disputes, the duo often reconciled, sharing both tense and joyful moments. Their camaraderie extended beyond the show, making joint appearances at various events and parties. Notably, both have retained pictures of each other on their social media accounts, hinting at a lingering connection despite their individual career paths.

For the unversed, that season of Bigg Boss was won by Rubina Dilaik. The actress has recently given birth to twin girls and is currently enjoying her motherhood journey.